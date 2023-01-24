Warzone 2 expert unveils “insane” XMR build with very underrated attachment

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has showcased an “insane” XMR build that utilizes one very specific and severely underrated attachment.

The Victus XMR remains one of the less popular picks from the sniper rifle category. The meta seems to be favoring the SP-X 80 and Singal 50 instead.

Despite this, certain players and content creators were able to draw out its full potential with some rather creative builds.

One such build was featured by Metaphor in his January 24 video. The standout part of this loadout is the range finder attachment which is rarely seen in-game.

Metaphor himself initially struggled with the range finder scope as he could not figure out how to actually turn on the range finder, and assumed it was simply bugged.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 “insane” Victus XMR loadout

“We did set up our sniper today for long-range sniping and kind of, more, relaxed sniping,” said Metaphor while describing his time with the range finder Victus. He then added: “You guys are going to enjoy this if you guys enjoy sniping in general. And just like, the long-range sniping.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Optic: Raptor-FVM40

Raptor-FVM40 Stock: FTAC Homeland

Metaphor described the build as being oriented around very high distance sniping, with maximum possible stability for the XMR.

When it comes to your second weapon slot, you ought to pick up something that will give you the edge in close-quarter fights, so the ever-dominant Fennec is probably the safest option to fill that slot.