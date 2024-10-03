Warzone’s new fastest-killing SMG is not what you’d expect

Time-to-kill is one of the most important stats in Warzone and one SMG stands above all of the competition, but it’s not one of the usual meta weapons you might expect.

Black Ops 6 is set to completely shake up Warzone, bringing with it a host of new weapons and a brand-new movement system. But, players will still want to finish the current era strong by racking up as many wins as possible.

For this, you’ll need to run the best loadout, and when it comes to close-range fights, SMGs with a fast TTK are king. But while the HRM-9 and Static-HV have dominated most of Season 6 so far, MW2’s Lachmann Shroud is actually the fastest killing of them all.

This was discovered by CoD guru WhosImmortal in his October 2 video, where he compared the TTKs of all the top SMGs in the game. He found that the Shroud outgunned everything else up to 13 meters, as it can kill a fully-plated enemy in just 600ms.

Beyond that, only the Striker could narrowly beat it once you get to the 20 to 30-meter mark, but the two were virtually neck and neck. But, crucially, in the first damage range, which is where the majority of your fights with an SMG will take place, the Lachmann Shroud was untouchable.

The most important attachment to unlock this rapid TTK is the JAK Decimator Aftermarket Park, as this transforms the SMG from a three-round burst to a full-auto fire rate. Check out WhosImmortal’s full build below:

Barrel : 114MM Darkstar

: 114MM Darkstar Underbarrel : Paracord Grip

: Paracord Grip Magazine : 40 Round Mag

: 40 Round Mag Laser : Kimura RYL33 Laser

: Kimura RYL33 Laser Conversion Kit: JAK Decimator

However, the YouTuber did mention that it comes with a couple of drawbacks, such as the lack of meta attachment options since the Shroud is a MW2 weapon. He also explained that SMGs like the Superi 46 or Static-HV might be better if you’re looking for movement or low recoil.

That being said if all you care about is “pure TTK,” nothing beats the Lachmann Shroud at close range. To get the best out of it, we recommend pairing it with a top-tier long-range rifle, such as the DTIR 30-06 or Kar98k.