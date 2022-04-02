Shotzzy: “OpTic Texas Are STILL FAVORITES!” | CDL Major Interview

OpTic Texas took down the Minnesota ROKKR at CDL Major 2, and Shotzzy sat down with Dexerto for an exclusive interview after.

At CDL Major 2, OpTic Texas, consisting of Shotzzy, iLLeY, Scump, and Dashy beat the Minnesota ROKKR roster of Attach, MajorManiak, Priestahh, and Standy.

After, OpTic pros Shotzzy and iLLeY spoke to Dexerto about their CDL victory, explaining their Vanguard success and the prospect of facing LA Thieves in the Minnesota ROKKR Major.

