NICKMERCS reveals FARA 83 Warzone loadout that turns it into an SMG - Dexerto

The FARA 83 is the latest AR to join Warzone’s ever-growing roster in Season 2. Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff used the lightning-fast Assault Rifle in his latest video, showcasing just how potent it can be.

While the AMAX and FFAR are still dominating the current Warzone meta, the FARA 83 does offer another option for those that enjoy the SMG playstyle. This lightning-fast AR was released as part of the Season 2 update, which introduced new operators, weapons, and map updates. The FARA 83 boasts an incredible rate of fire, high damage profile, and incredible precision, making it one of the more deadly ARs in the game.

Like most Black Ops Cold War guns, the FARA’s damage greatly diminishes at mid to long-range engagements. However, this speedy AR is great in close-quarters combat where it can mow down multiple enemies in a matter of seconds. As a result, NICKMERCS’ FARA 83 loadout aims to transform it into a gun worthy of the SMG class.

NICKMERCS’ FARA 83 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 13.7” Takedown

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

Nick’s FARA 83 loadout is tailored towards making the gun as quick and reactive as possible, enabling players to take down close-quarters foes with deadly precision. First up is the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip. Both of these attachments decrease the FARA’s vertical recoil, while the underbarrel also diminishes any horizontal movement.

This makes landing those all-important head and body shots incredibly easy, especially when you’re going full-auto in close-quarter firefights. Next up is the 13.7” Takedown barrel, which increases the FARA’s bullet velocity and strafe speed. If you like the superior mobility offered by the SMG class, then you’ll definitely want to use this attachment.

Meanwhile, the SASR Jungle Grip eliminates any lengthy ADS speeds and keeps you competitive against the ever-popular MAC-10 and MP5 classes. No optic is needed here as this FARA class is all about rushing down your opponents.

Rounding things off at the bottom of the attachment list is that of the STANAG 60 Rnd magazine. While it may not offer the quick reload speed of the SALVO 60 Rnd Fast Mag, it doesn’t have any ADS penalty, meaning you can quickly beam people before they can even react.

While the FARA 83 may not overthrow the FFAR or AMAX, NICKMERCS’ loadout proves just how potent this Season 2 AR can be.