Black Ops Cold War Season 2 update: full patch notes - Dexerto

Not long left until Season Two of Warzone kicks off later tonight, so we’ve got everything you need to know about the new update, including new points of interest on the Verdansk map, two weapons, modes, and more.

A new season means new content for Call of Duty’s prized battle royale game. Warzone is set to receive a brand new POI in the shape of a large cargo tanker, along with other undisclosed changes to Verdansk. A couple of new modes will also be making their debut, as well as the FARA 83 assault rifle and LC-10 SMG.

On top of all this new stuff, Raven Software are also making changes to the game and adding in fixes for several bugs. All of the details can be found in the official Season 2 patch notes below.

New Warzone locations in Season 2: Ship POI & map changes

First and foremost, Verdansk is getting some major new points of interest in what feels like forever, starting with the Vodianoy cargo tanker ship that’s approaching the Port. The tanker is said to be carrying “unknown cargo,” so players will be able to access it for loot, although it could end up being a hot spot early in the season.

That’s not the only new POI in Season 2, but it’s the only one we know of right now. Activision said that “something major is beginning to rumble deep underground” within Verdansk and that players can explore these areas at their own risk since further intel is currently “classified.”

New Warzone weapons in Season 2: FARA 83 & LC-10

Black Ops Cold War is set to receive six new weapons in Season 2, which means that they’ll all be available in Warzone as well due to the two games’ integration within each other.

Two of those weapons will be released right at the launch of S2 – the FARA 83 assault rifle and LC-10 SMG. The FARA 83 is a remake of the iconic Galil AR from previous Black Ops titles, while the LC-10 is a brand new addition to the series.

The FARA can be unlocked by reaching Tier 15 of the S2 Battle Pass while the LC-10 is available after Tier 31.

New Warzone modes in Season 2 Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme Rebirth Island’s new Resurgence Extreme mode will be available right away when Season 2 launches. This is essentially the current Resurgence mode but on steroids, increasing the player count up to 90! “The high-octane, respawn-enabled Resurgence mode on Rebirth Island will be taken to the extreme during Season Two, upping the max player count in the limited-time Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme mode. Up to 90 players can drop onto Rebirth Island for an incredibly frenetic fight for supremacy, as they look to eliminate every last member of enemy squads to prevent them from getting a second, third, or even forth chance at revenge. Just like Resurgence, squad members can spawn back in if their Rebirth Countdown hits zero and at least one of their allies is still alive, and specific Caches around the map will refresh their items frequently to ensure there is no shortage of firepower around the island.” Exfiltration Exfiltration is a new mode that will be played on Verdansk. It will be added in-season, meaning it won’t be available at the start of Season 2. “It’s about time that the exfil chopper arrives before the Circle Collapse fully closes in. During an Exfiltration Battle Royale, a portable radio crackles into life, coming online somewhere in Verdansk. The Operator who secures this radio and holds onto it for a sufficient period of time automatically wins the game for them (or their squad, in non-Solo modes). To ensure their exfil isn’t by the book, anyone holding the radio is marked on the Tac Map as if they were under a Most Wanted Contract (also known as an HVT or High Value Target) with all Operators also receiving intel on how much longer the current radio holder has until they win. Other than this new win condition, the same Battle Royale rules apply. Expect a circle collapse and a winner to be determined by last Operator or squad standing, should nobody receive an early exfil with the radio.”