Logo
Call of Duty

What’s new in Black Ops Cold War Season 2: weapons, maps, Operators, Zombies, more

Published: 18/Feb/2021 18:38 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 21:22

by Theo Salaun
black ops cold war season 2
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

About two months after Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 debuted, Treyarch have finally released full details for Season 2 — including its launch date, new weapons, content and more. 

Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War and now-integrated Warzone will be releasing on all platforms on February 25, 2021 and fans will most certainly have a lot to sink their teeth into. With a brand-new, massive Zombies expansion called Outbreak, developers are bringing new guns, new operators, new maps and even new modes to the fold.

While BOCW and Warzone Season 1 may have been the largest season update in recent history, this new drop is absolutely huge and comes with a variety of content.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 trailer

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Roadmap

The roadmap for Season 2 is most certainly a full one, as the Warzone and Zombies content is accompanied by a huge amount of multiplayer additions as well. Mentioned from the outset of the roadmap are three new MP maps, a new scorestreak, two new modes, six new weapons (including some reactive camos), four new Operators, new Prestige levels and, of course, a new Battle Pass.

black ops cold war season 2 roadmap
Activision
The roadmap for BOCW Season 2.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2: What’s new in Multiplayer

New Season 2 weapons

With some joining the fray from launch week and some midseason, BOCW is getting six new bloodthirsty weapons. First, the FARA 83 assault rifle (available at launch), which is full auto and possesses a fast firing rate. Then, the LC10 SMG (launch week), a full-auto sub that performs well at range given its recoil control.

Similarly predisposed to close-quarters combat, the Machete (available midseason) and E-Tool (midseason) are both melee weapons — the former a widely known steel blade and the latter, a modified shovel. On the opposite end of the spectrum, players can also enjoy an R1 Shadowhunter crossbow (midseason), which is supposed to be lightweight and stealthy, or the ZRG20mm sniper (midseason), which has the best bullet velocity in its class, making it phenomenal at long ranges.

Keeping the added lethality theme going, the game is also introducing a Death Machine scorestreak at launch — with a hefty minigun capable of shredding through foes and enemy scorestreaks alike.

fara 83 bocw season 2
Activision
The newest AR coming to BOCW: the FARA 83.

New Season 2 maps

Four maps are coming to BOCW in Season 2 and three of them are brand-new. Apocalypse (available at launch) is a 6v6 jungle cartel base on the small-to-medium side, built for spicy encounters. Golova (available midseason) is considered a multi-team map that suits a variety of playstyles in a traditional Russian village (albeit one that has been used for testing by Nikita Dragovich).

For Gunfight and Face Off action, players can enjoy Mansion (midseason): a Havana, Cuba location that is chic, expensive and prepared for combat. And, lastly, developers have reworked the Miami map and set it during the day for Miami Strike (midseason), a smaller map suited to 6v6.

mansion map bocw season 2
Activision
For luxurious combat, Mansion seems to be the map to play.

New Season 2 modes

Three new MP modes are coming to BOCW in Season 2 and the first is an absolute classic: Gun Game (available at launch). Back in CoD, the free-for-all Gun Game is returning to the fray. Also joining are Stockpile (midseason) and multi-team Hardpoint (also midseason). Stockpile is much like Modern Warfare’s Grind, essentially Kill Confirmed with a deposit site objective twist, while multi-team Hardpoint is exactly as it sounds: big maps, 10 teams of four and Hardpoints to fight over.

bocw season 2 stockpile
Activision
Stockpile is another new MP mode dropping in Season 2.

New Season 2 Operators

Four new Operators are coming in Season 2: Naga (Warsaw Pact), Maxis (NATO), Wolf (NATO) and Rivas (NATO). The lone Warsaw Pact member, Naga, is a former Laos warlord with a penchant for rage and vengeance. The NATO gang includes Samantha Maxis, of Zombies fame, as a playable Operator for the first time ever.

It also includes Terrell Wolf, a sniper who hails from Louisiana’s chaotic bayous, and Karla Rivas, who grew up amidst cartel violence in Nicaragua.

wolf bocw season 2
Activision
From Louisiana to League Play, Wolf is a new Operator with a love for range.

New Season 2 Prestiges

Season 2 brings new multiplayer and Zombies level challenges as well as an expansion of the Prestige system. There will be 20 season level challenges for MP and Zombies, each with their own rewards for completion. Additionally, the Prestige system has been extended to 11 — with a variety of rewards (including a Blueprint) for hitting your benchmarks.

prestige bocw season 2
Activision
The Prestige system is expanding in Season 2.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2: What’s new in Zombies

In one of the most groundbreaking Zombies drops in recent memory, BOCW Season 2 is bringing a brand-new Outbreak Zombies mode to the game as well as a variety of new items and vehicles.

Large-scale Outbreak mode

Like The Walking Dead, but in Call of Duty — the new Outbreak mode is supposed to be a large-scale, open-world Zombies experience where you can accomplish tasks and kill off zombies to your heart’s delight. For some added fun, you can also use the Sedan and Light Truck vehicles in Outbreak, brand-new whips for a brand-new mode.

More details are sure to emerge about the mode in the coming week, but you can check out our Season 2 Outbreak mode info page for full details.

bocw season 2 sedan
Activision
Sedan go vroom, zombies go boom.

New Zombies Season 2 items

New season, new items. A Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade essentially turns you into an upgradeable Cymbal Monkey, as all enemies turn to you and their attacks solely deal damage to armor. Then there’s an Ammo Mod, the Shatter Blast, which lives up to its name by adding explosiveness to your bullets.

What’s new in Warzone Season 2

As for Warzone in Season 2, not only will the BOCW guns and operators be joining Verdansk — but a variety of changes are expected to come to the map as well.

Developers have already confirmed that new points of interest will be added, including a cargo ship approaching the territory and some allusions to mysterious subterranean action. For more details, including about the new modes, check out our Warzone Season 2 page.

When is Black Ops Cold War Season 2?

As for the date and time for BOCW Season 2’s launch, we’re looking at February 23 from 9-11 p.m. PT, with Warzone getting a rolling update starting on February 24 from 9-11 p.m. PT as well.

Call of Duty

CDL announces new Super Week schedule following Week 2 postponement

Published: 18/Feb/2021 20:04 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 21:20

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Share

Call of Duty League

The Call of Duty League has revealed a new schedule for Stage 1 of the 2021 season after being forced to postpone the Week 2 matches due to inclement weather causing power outages for pro players.

With the CDL being held mostly online in 2021, many teams decided to relocate to Texas in order for everyone to play on the same servers and mitigate the effect that online connection differences can have on matches.

Unfortunately, the Lone Star State has been overwhelmed with lots of snow and bad weather over the past few days, causing failures to the power grid that’s led to widespread power outages.

With plenty of pros suffering from these issues, playing Week 2 as it was originally scheduled (Feb 18-21) was going to be virtually impossible, and thus the league has decided to postpone the matches.

New Super Week schedule for CDL Stage 1

Forced to make a major adjustment to the Stage 1 schedule, the league has opted to merge Weeks 2 and 3 into one massive “Super Week,” which will consist of seven days of matches, starting Feb 22 until Feb 28.

There will be a double-header to kick off Super Week on Feb 22, following by six straight days of triple-headers between Feb 23-28.

Delaying Week 2 isn’t just a simple matter of playing the matches at a later date. The 2021 CDL schedule is very constricted – Week 3 was originally set to be played just four days after Week 2 (Feb 25-28), with the Stage 1 Major starting just a day after that – on March 1 – and scheduled to go the whole week.

However, to avoid having 14 straight days of matches (Super Week + Major), the league has subsequently rescheduled the Major as well, now taking place March 3-7.

As far as the season structure goes, that wouldn’t present too big of an issue since all 12 teams have to play their five Stage 1 matches anyway, so playing the second and third weeks’ games in a single week won’t throw anything off.

Watch now: Kenny’s comeback – Why LA Thieves’ star is thriving for Nadeshot

The big question is whether or not the situation in Texas will improve enough by then; if the weather continues to cause problems for the pros that are there, then the CDL won’t be able to play out the Super Week as planned.

CDL Stage 1 Schedule

  • Super WeekFebruary 22-28 (Week 2 & 3 combined)
  • Stage 1 Major: March 3-7