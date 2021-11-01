New Warzone SMG might be the best backup weapon

The Cold War AK47 is considered the meta sniper support weapon in Warzone Season 6, but it may be time to put it down and pick up the underrated LAPA SMG.

With the Swiss K31 and Kar98k being the two most popular weapons in Warzone, it’s essential that you have a top-tier sniper support secondary to pair alongside them.

While the majority of players will default to either the Cold War AK47 or the XM4, YouTuber TrueGameData believes it may be time to start using the LAPA.

Since being released in Season 6, this pint-sized SMG has gone under the radar for the majority of players – but with the right loadout, it can be absolutely lethal at close to mid-range.

TrueGameData’s sniper support LAPA loadout

Finding a top-tier sniper support weapon in Warzone can be difficult, especially if you want mobility alongside damage at close to mid-range.

Luckily, TrueGameData seems to have found the answer, with a LAPA class that allows you to close the distance on an enemy that you’ve tagged from afar.

With the Agency Suppressor in the muzzle slot and the M03 Reinforced barrel equipped, the SMG shreds at medium range, while also maintaining a manageable recoil pattern.

Not only that, the Microflex LED allows you to land all of your shots consistently and make use of the gun’s solid TTK at close quarters.

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

STANAG 50 Rnd Barrel: M03 Reinforced

M03 Reinforced Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Picking up an SMG as a sniper support instead of an AR unlocks a lot of mobility, and with LAPA having the highest movement speed in the game, it allows you to play aggressively and actively look for gunfights.

Don’t forget to change up the build to fit your play style, as loadouts all come down to preference and experimenting with different attachments.