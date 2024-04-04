New 420 Day CoD bundle turns players into joints and it’s already being called the “best”

CoD’s newest Operator skin bundle across Warzone & MW3, one featuring Cheech and Chong, is already being called the “best” as it turns enemies into joints, letting you literally roll and smoke your opponents.

With the release of MW3’s Season 3, it seems that the devs at Sledgehammer are having fun with its cosmetics this time around, especially with the upcoming addition of the marijuana-loving Snoop Dogg and Cheech and Chong.

And now that Season 3 is live, we’re are already getting an early look as to what the 420-day skins will be bringing, as players will soon be able to quite literally roll and smoke their opponents.

Revealed by CoD leaker Soupsilly on Twitter, the Cheech and Chong skin bundle will include a Tracer Pack with one of the more unique effects to date. When killing an enemy, this visual effect rolls them up as a joint for all to see.

Well, it’s technically not a joint, rather the dead body transforms into Cheech and Chong wrapped together in a massive rolling paper to make it look like a joint, before subsequently disappearing in a cloud of smoke. Fitting.

But that’s not all for the additions 420 day is bringing a new finishing move, “Secondhand Smoke”, coming with the Cheech and Chong bundle, which hilariously kills an enemy by blowing smoke from a joint into an enemy’s face through a shotgun.

Additionally, another Tracer Pack, part of the Slothy bundle, turns enemy’s heads into bongs when killed, shoots out joints, and has weed leaves for particle effects.

Naturally, the absolute dankness of the upcoming Cheech and Chong bundle has players interested. “This might be the best thing Call of Duty has made since Akimbo Models,” one player commented on CharlieIntel’s post about the cosmetics.

“Putting my opps in a blunt?! Sign me up,” said another player.