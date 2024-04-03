All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 & Warzone Season 3

Season 3 is upon us, and with it comes sweeping changes to weapons in MW3 and Warzone. Here’s the full details of what’s changed.

Call of Duty’s multiplayer experiences are a constant balancing act by the devs as they strive to create the “perfect” meta. This year has proven to be one of the most challenging yet, with MW3 & Warzone featuring hundreds of weapons that need attention.

Season 3 aims to continue the balancing act via a huge sweep of the weapon pool. Most notably, weapons like the MCW continue to receive slight nerfs, while MW2’s weapons see some reworks in Warzone.

Without further ado, here’s all that’s changed via Season 3’s patch:

All Modern Warfare 3 weapon changes in Season 3

Assault Rifles

RAM-7 Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%).

Holger 556 Decreased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.85x (-15%).



The Holger 556 now requires shots to land above the waist for a 4-shot kill.

MCW Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1.1x (+15%).



With the MCW, 1 headshot will no longer result in a 4-shot kill.

DG-56 Increased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 199ms (+12%).



Battle Rifles

SOA Subverter Increased sprint to fire time from 256ms to 268ms (+5%). Increased aim down sight time from 270ms to 290ms (+7%).

BAS-B Decreased rate of fire from 667rpm to 600rpm (-10%). Decreased recoil center speed by 6%. JAK Outlaw-277 Kit Decreased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 226ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 300ms to 240ms (-20%). Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty from 150% to 135%. Increased medium damage from 74 to 90 (+22%) Increased minimum damage from 70 to 90 (+29%).



The JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is now a maximum of 2-shots to kill to all body locations.

Sidewinder Decreased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 210ms (-9%). Increased bullet velocity from 600m/s to 770m/s (+28%).



Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Decreased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 147ms (-17%).

AMR9 Decreased sprint to fire time from 189ms to 136ms (-28%).

Rival-9 Increased sprint to fire time from 93ms to 110ms (+18%). Decreased near-medium damage from 27 to 25 (-7%). Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%). Decreased lower torso, lower arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x (-9%).

HRM-9 Increased sprint to fire time from 94ms to 110ms (+17%).

Striker 9 Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 103ms (+3%).

Striker Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 110ms (+10%).

WSP-9 Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 110ms (+25%).

WSP Swarm Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 99ms (+13%).



Shotguns

Added Long Haul 50 and Wolfcall 300 Muzzle Attachments to MWIII Shotguns.

Light Machine Guns

TAQ Evolvere Increased sprint to fire time from 245ms to 257ms (+5%). Increased aim down sight time from 385ms to 415ms (+8%). 7.62 Belt Magazines Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.2x (-14%). 5.56 Belt Magazines Decreased rate of fire from 857rpm to 789rpm (-8%).

Bruen Mk9 Decreased aim down sight time from 410ms to 350ms (-15%).

RAAL MG (MWII) Increased sprint to fire time from 199ms to 216ms (+9%). Increased aim down sight time from 330ms to 380ms (+15%). Increased neck damage multiplier from 1x to 1.3x (+30%). Increased upper torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%). Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x (+11%).



Marksman Rifles

MTZ Interceptor Increased aim down sight time from 280ms to 300ms (+7%). Decreased medium damage from 88 to 83 (-6%). Decreased minimum damage from 84 to 77 (-8%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 38.1m (-14%).



Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker Increased aim down sight time from 580ms to 600ms (+3%).

KV Inhibitor Increased aim down sight time from 540ms to 580ms (+7%).

SP-X 80 (MWII) Increased sprint to fire time from 270ms to 310ms (+15%). Increased aim down sight time from 570ms to 590ms (+4%).



Handguns

TYR 12.7x55mm Snake Shot Ammunition Increased minimum damage range and bullet termination range from 14.5m to 19.6m (+35%).

WSP Stinger Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip Increased rate of fire from 600rpm to 750rpm (+25%).



Attachments

Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.

Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip. Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

CS15 Scarlet Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies.

Verdant Hook Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Increased sprint to fire speed penalty from 2% to 5%.

L4R Flash Hider Muzzle Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 13% to 10%.

DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 12% to 8%.



All Warzone weapon changes in Season 3

General

Decreased obstructive VFX while firing MWII Weapons to align with MWIII standards.

Removed variance from ADS Idle Sway, allowing a predictable sway pattern.

Assault Rifles

RAM-7 Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 36. Near-Mid Damage decreased to 28, down from 30. Max Damage Range decreased to 24.13 meters, down from 26.67. Head Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.3x. Neck Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.3x.

DG-56 Increased sprint to fire time to 199ms, up from 178ms.

Lachmann 556 (MWII) Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24. Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21. Neck Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x. Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.06x. Arm and Hand modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

M13C (MWII) Max Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 17.78.

FR AVANCER (MWII) Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.12x, up from 1.06x.



Battle Rifles

BAS-B Decreased rate of fire to 600rpm, down from 667rpm. Decreased recoil center speed by 6%. JAK Outlaw-277 Max Damage decreased to 90, down from 100. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.4 meters, down from 27.94. Head Modifier decreased to 1.4x, down from 1.6x. Upper Torso and Arms Modifiers decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x. Decreased sprint to fire time to 226ms, down from 252ms. Decreased aim down sight time to 240ms, down from 300ms. Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty to 135%, down from 150%.

MTZ-762 Max Damage decreased to 38, down from 40. Near-Mid Damage decreased to 35, down from 38.

SOA Subverter Max Damage Range decreased to 22.86 meters, down from 25.4. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 41.91 meters, down from 46.23. Increased sprint to fire time to 268ms, up from 256ms. Increased aim down sight time to 290ms, up from 270ms.

Sidewinder Decreased sprint to fire time to 210ms, down from 231ms. Increased bullet velocity to 770m/s, up from 600m/s.



Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 30. Decreased sprint to fire time to 147ms, down from 178ms.

AMR9 Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 31. Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 25. Near-Mid Damage decreased to 25, down from 27. Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 22.86. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 34.29 meters, down from 40.64. Decreased sprint to fire time to 136ms, down from 189ms.

RIVAL-9 Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms.

HRM-9 Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 94ms.

Striker Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 100ms.

Striker 9 Max Damage Range increased to 12.19 meters, up from 10.67. Increased sprint to fire time to 103ms, up from 100ms.

WSP-9 Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 88ms.

WSP Swarm Increased sprint to fire time to 99ms, up from 88ms.

MX9 (MWII) Near-Mid Damage increased to 28, up from 26. Max Damage Range increased to 11.17 meters, up from 9.65.

Lachmann Sub (MWII) Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27. Max Damage Range increased to 9.65 meters, up from 8.25.

Bas-P (MWII) Max Damage increased to 28, up from 26.



Light Machine Guns

Bruen MK9 Min Damage decreased to 24, down from 26. Decreased aim down sight time to 350ms, down from 410ms.

Taq Eradicator Max Damage increased to 30, up from 28.

Taq Evolvere Increased sprint to fire time to 257ms, up from 245ms. Increased aim down sight time to 415ms, up from 385ms. 5.56 Belt Magazines Decreased rate of fire to 789rpm, down from 857rpm.

RAPP H (MWII) Upper Torso & Neck Modifier increased 1.1x, up from 1.08x. Arm and Hand Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 0.95x.

HCR 56 (MWII) Max Damage Range increased to 33.65 meters, up from 30.73. Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 0.99x. Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

RAAL MG (MWII) Increased sprint to fire time to 216ms, up from 199ms. Increased aim down sight time to 380ms, up from 330ms.



Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent (MWII) Max Damage decreased to 70, down from 74.



Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker Increased aim down sight time to 600ms, up from 580ms.

KV Inhibitor Increased aim down sight time to 580ms, up from 540ms.

SPX-80 (MWII) Increased sprint to fire time to 310ms, up from 270ms. Increased aim down sight time to 590ms, up from 570ms.



Handguns

Renetti Max Damage Range increased to 12.95 meters, up from 11.68.

WSP Stinger Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip Increased rate of fire to 750rpm, up from 600rpm.



Attachments

Heavy Bolts Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.



Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.



SL Razorhawk Laser Light Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip. Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.



CS15 Scarlet Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies.



Verdant Hook Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.



VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Increased sprint to fire speed penalty to 5%, up from 2%.



L4R Flash Hider Muzzle Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 10%, down from 13%.



DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.

