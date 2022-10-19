GamingCall of Duty

Modern Warfare SMG is Warzone’s best sniper support after Season 5 buff

Warzone
How to unlock CX-9 WarzoneTreyarch/Activision

Warzone expert and YouTuber Metaphor has outlined the CX-9 submachine gun as an excellent sniper support weapon in Season 5 Reloaded, claiming its recent buff makes it one of the best in the game.

All Warzone players are now well acclimated to the seasonal updates making major changes to the game’s weapon meta. 

Although it will be the battle royale’s last major update, the Season 5 Reloaded update made the typical plethora of changes to weapons from all annual installments. 

One weapon buffed considerably was the CX-9 SMG, a Modern Warfare weapon that’s been largely forgotten in the BR’s recent seasons. Specifically, it saw its headshot multiplier increase from 1.45x to 1.50x, neck damage multiplier scaled up to 1.2x from 1.01x and sprint-to-fire time sped up by 5%. 

In short, well-placed shots and faster handling make it lethal, as Metaphor outlined in an October 18 YouTube video

CX-9 build for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The Warzone expert outlined it as the perfect sniper support gun for Caldera’s closing weeks, running it in tandem with the nerfed Kar98k. 

On the CX-9 specifically, he said: “It’s pretty damn good. It does bounce a little bit with the stock but you could always replace the stock with something else. But overall the CX-9’s in a good spot right now after the buff.” 

While its pick-rate has improved post-buff, it’s still far from meta and sits at a 0.93% pick-rate on WZRanked. Metaphor’s full recommended loadout is detailed below: 

  • Barrel: CX-38S
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex
  • Stock: CX-FR (change to CX-FA to help with recoil)
  • Magazine: 50 Round Drums

Because of its use as a sniper support weapon, Metaphor’s recommended build focuses on close to medium-range capabilities and leaves recoil pretty much unchecked. 

As such, it may take some time to adjust to the slight bounce that comes with the CX-9 but, as long as players are sensible in choosing their gunfights and when to fire, it will be the perfect weapon to accompany a sniper and finish off weakened enemies.

keep reading

ImperialHal Apex Legends Caustic
Apex Legends

ImperialHal gets high-ranked Apex Legends cheater banned live on stream

Alex Garton
Chloe Kelly of Manchester City in FIFA 23
FIFA

FIFA 23 is finally getting UEFA Women’s Champions League – but there’s a catch

Connor Bennett
Jean, Lisa, and Amber in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact

Is Genshin Impact coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

James Busby
loading...