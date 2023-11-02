How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

Modern Warfare 3’s campaign is now out in the wild but exactly how long can you expect the latest single-player storyline to last? Here’s a look at how long the average run should take you.

A year removed from Modern Warfare 2 (the second one), Modern Warfare 3 (also the second one) is now upon us as CoD’s annual cycle begins anew. This time around, the rebooted storyline that began in 2019’s Modern Warfare gets another chapter as Makarov returns to the spotlight.

While multiplayer and even Zombies are sure to keep players occupied in the long run, many often begin a new year of CoD with the campaign. So now that it’s available, just how long is this year’s new installment?

Here’s how long the Modern Warfare 3 campaign should take you on an average run.

How long is Modern Warfare 3’s campaign?

Modern Warfare 3’s campaign should take you roughly 5-7 hours to complete. This is based on our run through the single-player component on Regular difficulty.

If you opt to play on Recruit, you can likely finish up even quicker, but if you prefer more of a challenge or you’re one to track down every hidden secret, you’re looking at a slightly longer experience.

All up, Modern Warfare 3’s 15 campaign missions place it in line with most typical CoD campaigns, so there’s nothing out of the ordinary here. Like usual, you can blitz through Modern Warfare 3’s campaign in just one or two sittings.

Activision Modern Warfare 3’s campaign falls in line with the rest of the franchise.

So that’s everything you need to know about the length of Modern Warfare 3’s campaign. Obviously, with multiplayer and Zombies still to go, there’s plenty of value still left in the package after credits roll. If you’re just dropping in, be sure to brush up on some of our other MW3 guides below:

