Modern Warfare 2’s rare New Year easter egg finally uncovered

Modern Warfare 2 players have uncovered a bit of an Easter Egg with the New Year’s bundle that only appears after you’ve eliminated an enemy.

Over the years, Call of Duty has dipped into the cosmetics market with character skins and guns, but it’s taken on a new life with the rise of Call of Duty: Warzone and newer titles. Players can now splash the cash on everything from weapon skins, gun stickers, and even calling cards.

The most common way to get your hands on these is by purchasing a bundle in the in-game store, which sometimes throws in a few bonuses like tracer bullets and sprays on top of what you actually want.

With the calendar turning over to the new year, there are plenty of new bulges in the store, including one celebrating the arrival of 2023. That has its own secret as well, and players are pretty impressed by it.

Modern Warfare 2’s secret 2023 celebration easter egg uncovered

That’s right, if you’ve been scrolling through the in-game store recently and spotted the 2023 bundle, then you might want to make it yours and add it to your inventory.

Why? Well, as Redditor TNT_Jonathan managed to point out, the bundle actually contains a secret splatter that appears if you eliminate an enemy near a wall or from above.

By killing an enemy next to a wall, you’ll see a blood splatter saying ‘23, which celebrates the new year pretty subtly. Though, you might also see one that is a bit more in your face as it says Happy New Year.

The ‘23 splatter is the more common one, according to the Redditor’s testing, but the Happy New Year splatter isn’t exactly impossible to get.

Other bundles have had similar splatters in the past, so it might be something we see more frequently as new items are released. It is a pretty neat sight after all.