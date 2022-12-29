Modern Warfare 2 pros blast unannounced spawn changes ahead of CDL Major II

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Modern Warfare 2 pro players, including Atlanta FaZe’s SlasheR and Boston Breach’s Beans, have criticized unannounced spawn changes ahead of the Call of Duty League Major II.

Spawns are a major topic every time a new Call of Duty is released. They are incredibly difficult for devs to program given the speed and complexity of CoD games, so a series of post-launch updates are usually used to refine and improve them.

However, recent spawn changes have come in for serious criticism, from both the community and professional players. Spawns are crucial in professional CoD, with players relying on consistent and learnable spawns to set up plays and predict enemy locations.

To make matters worse, it’s also not entirely clear how and when they were changed. No explicit adjustments to spawns have been featured in recent patch notes.

Among those criticizing the changes was Atlanta FaZe AR SlasheR, who described the new spawns as “gambling”.

He also appeared to mock the developers, hinting that Infinity Ward have told pro players “Spawns are not problematic”.

Joining the chorus of complaints was Boston Breach pro player Beans, who said he doesn’t require spawns to be “perfect”, but that they must be readable.

“I dont need [them] to be perfect,” he said, “I just need to read a f**king spawn!”

The community itself also seems unimpressed with the changes.

One player highlighted them in a Reddit post, saying: “Infinity Ward changed spawns and didn’t tell anyone. Spawns have been made even worse and IW has not communicated this change. Pros are scrimming again and hardpoint is nearly unplayable with how bad the spawns are now. It’s not like they were good in the first place.”

Major changes to spawns mean pro players (and to a lesser extent, casual players) must relearn patterns to track down enemies efficiently and watch the correct lanes.

CDL Major II begins on January 13 with online qualifiers.