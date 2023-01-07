Modern Warfare 2 players torn after devs block replies on Twitter

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

The Modern Warfare 2 community is split after Infinity Ward developers blocked replies on Twitter – in spite of promises that they’ll listen to players.

Modern Warfare 2 has received its fair share of criticism since its 2022 release, with the community criticizing multiple aspects of the game over the last few months.

Recently, we’ve seen players hit out at the reporting system as many continue to struggle with “false bans.” Furthermore, we’ve seen players taking aim at “horrendous” longshot challenges.

Now the community is once again frustrated, this time with the devs’ decision to block replies on their tweets.

In a January 6 Reddit thread, CoD fan ‘Most_Reason7461’ kicked off a discussion that has divided the community after noting that the devs blocked replies to some of their tweets.

Article continues after ad

“We’ve done it guys! We bullied IW into disabling replies to their tweets. So much for listening to players,” they said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Nothing of value was lost. They didn’t listen before,” one player wrote. “IW hasn’t listened to players since Infinite Warfare. It’s one of the reasons why I dislike IW compared to Treyarch and Raven, at least they try to listen and communicate,” another added.

“Now will come the excuse of ‘The community is too toxic so we don’t have to listen to their feedback’. As if they ever cared about our feedback,” said one.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, many players jumped to defend the devs. “Let’s be real tho, was anyone actually saying anything constructive or coherent on Twitter?” a player joked.

“Well the community brought this on themselves. Maybe don’t send death threats to the devs next time lol.”

It’s a tricky issue, with feedback important in any gaming environment but devs also entitled to doing their jobs without fear of intimidation or acrimony.