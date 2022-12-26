Modern Warfare 2 players shoot down “pipe dream” XP change

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Incentivizing players with in-game currency to complete daily challenges is an excellent idea on paper, but Modern Warfare 2 players shot down the lofty dream.

Modern Warfare 2’s monetization practices have been questioned by community members. MW2 follows the ever-familiar trend of other FPS titles, relying on a battle pass and in-game store to generate unthinkable revenue figures.

Overwatch 2 introduced a battle pass for the first time, and players slammed its “laughably bad” implementation. The utilization of battle passes and in-game store bundles has stirred controversy in the video game community, and fans want a less insidious way to earn unique cosmetic items.

Article continues after ad

A Modern Warfare 2 player suggested a method of earning in-game currency by completing challenges, but well-versed community members gave the user a harsh reality check.

Activision Players can earn in-game currency through completing the battle pass, but one Modern Warfare 2 player wants more.

Modern Warfare 2 community brings ambitious player back down to earth

A Modern Warfare 2 player suggested, “instead of XP, which is essentially worthless after level 55, giving players something they can use goes a long way in keeping your community happy.”

The image shows daily challenges replaced by 25 CoD Points instead of 2,500 XP. An argument of XP being “essentially worthless” refers to no in-game unlocks occurring after reaching level 55. Instead, players only gain recognition from ranking up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One player responded, “One of the biggest pipe dreams in history may be expecting Activision to provide free COD points.”

Article continues after ad

An OW2 player claimed they uninstalled the game over completing “finicky” quests for minimal currency returns. An NBA 2K23 player argued it takes around six months to upgrade a player like someone who used real money to purchase upgrades.

Modern Warfare 2 players couldn’t get behind the idea as another person added, “They’d never give away money. From their perspective, that’s silliness.”

Players would love an easier way to earn easier in-game currency, but from experience playing other games they understand it’s not that simple.