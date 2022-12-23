Modern Warfare 2 players demand map voting returns to stop quitters leaving early

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fans have laid out their calls for a map voting system in multiplayer, with many pointing to players leaving matches if they get certain unfavorable maps.

Call of Duty maps have long been at the heart of an enjoyable multiplayer experience. Modern Warfare 2’s are a mixed bunch. Great environments like Mercado Las Almas and Crown Raceway are balanced out by frustrating maps like Taraq and Santa Seña Border Crossing.

It’s nothing especially new in CoD for players to have preferred maps and some they look to avoid.

However, many installments in Activision’s FPS series have had map voting as a pre-match feature. It typically lets the lobby’s players vote for one of two multiplayer maps, or opt for a third random choice.

Modern Warfare 2 has no such feature and plenty of players are now highlighting that as problematic.

MW2 players want map voting to stop quitters

In a December 22 Reddit post, one player called for the devs to add a map voting system, highlighting the fact that there are players frequently quitting upon entering undesirable maps.

Specifically, they attached a meme joking that a huge number of players will instantly leave a lobby upon Santa Seña Border Crossing being picked. It’s long been criticized as one of Modern Warfare 2’s worst maps.

Players leaving causes a host of issues. It can take a long time for new players to be found and break up existing lobbies that were enjoyable.

At the time of writing, the post has upwards of 4,000 upvotes, suggesting it’s a feature the community is behind.

Plenty chimed in to agree, questioning why a fairly standard feature has not been included.

One said: “It’s crazy to me that a game that cost billions to make, is missing features that previous Call of Duty games had 15+ years ago.”

Another commented: “I’ll never understand why CoD moved away from the map voting system and why I can’t have a normal looking lobby like back in the old Modern Warfare 2 days.”

However, some defended the feature’s absence, suggesting players would choose the same few maps over and over if map voting was present.

“If there was voting,” one said, “we’d play the same couple of maps all the time and I’d prefer some diversity for better or worse.”

The call will ultimately be made by Infinity Ward but, with MW2 looking set for a two-year release cycle, there’s plenty of time for it to be added in, and for the existing map pool to get exponentially bigger.