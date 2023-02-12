Modern Warfare 2 players claim “indie titles” are better supported amid Season 2 backlash

Grievances towards Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developers continue as players now claim “indie titles” receive better post-launch content than the newest entry into the AAA franchise.

The second season of Modern Warfare 2 is right on the doorstep, with new game modes, maps, guns, and store content.

Warzone 2 will receive a new map, a new game mode, and several new features. While Modern Warfare 2 will receive 4 new MP maps, 6 new modes, and ranked play. Both will also receive 5 new weapons, a new operator, new bundles, and skins.

While this might seem like a decent size for a seasonal update, some players argue that if one ignores recycled content and things that will not be ready on the season’s launch, the list suddenly looks way more barren.

There have also been accusations that the devs are favoring Warzone 2 – a free-to-play title – over the annual instalment which cost players’ $70.

MW2 players accuse devs of Season 2 being mostly “filler”

The game’s community let their frustrations out in a February 11 Reddit thread by calling most of the content “filler” and claiming that indie titles get better support.

“I think you could argue to take out the crossbow and kodachis, as well as Resurgence mode,” pointed out one player. “The POIs are just filler and covered by new map, so they can get blacked out, ‘new exclusion zone’, more filler. As well as gun game, which should have been at launch and is just drip fed modes.”

Another user jokingly said: “‘This should’ve been an email’, the season update.”

While players who paid upwards of $70 for the game were not in the mood for jokes.

“I love how the multiplayer content takes up 3 cm of the entire screen,” said one fan. Before another replied to his comment saying: “Yeah, sure am glad I dropped $70…”

Some expressed that the devs should work on some new content instead of recycling it from games past.

“The game modes aren’t new, ranked play should have been from the start and the ground war maps are just cut outs of Al Mazrah so none of it is new.”

Season 2 is going live on February 15. We are likely to see new content with mid-season patch later down the line, similar to the “Season 1 Reloaded” update, but it remains to be seen what Activision decides to do about these growing concerns of the player base.