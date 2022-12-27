Modern Warfare 2 player invents “poor man’s Chopper Gunner” using easy drone trick

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

A Modern Warfare 2 player has found an innovative way to repurpose the Recon Drone in order to elevate the Sentry Gun into something much more lethal.

Modern Warfare 2 has an abundance of killstreaks that can absolutely destroy a lobby if they’re used effectively, but as with every other game in the Call of Duty franchise, players have to work quite hard if they want to reach the truly powerful ones.

That’s why one crafty player’s innovative drone trick is making waves, as it lets players bring a little more power to the table for a bit less work than the real thing.

Modern Warfare 2 players invents “hilarious” new killstreak using Sentry Gun and Recon Drone

The whole plan revolves around equipping the Recon Drone and going on a 7 killstreak (or the scorestreak equivalent) to earn a Sentry Gun. Once that’s done, all any curious players have to do is place the Sentry, set their drone on top of the weapon, and then pickup and re-place the Sentry right next to the drone’s shadow.

If done correctly, the once-stationary turret will now be lightly floating off the ground, and when the operator goes back into their drone, the whole map will be their playground as they essentially embrace the power of a Harrier Jet or a “poor man’s Chopper Gunner” as one Reddit commenter called it.

As seen in the video embedded above, this is a potent and terrifying way to control the map. People flocked to the post to say that they wouldn’t be mad at dying to this monstrosity since it at least takes some ingenuity to dream up.

There’s no telling how long this trick will work as Infinity Ward has a penchant for patching these kinds of exploits out of the game, but it’s still possible for the time being. The entire community should be on the lookout for this over the coming weeks.