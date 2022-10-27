Modern Warfare 2 devs warn players against changing location to access game early

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 developers Infinity Ward have warned players against digitally changing their location to unlock the game early, saying it will affect connectivity and match quality.

Modern Warfare 2 fans are gearing up for the game’s global launch, with the full game finally set to join the early access Campaign and go live on October 28.

Naturally, fans are impatient and want to get their hands on the 2022 Call of Duty installment as soon as possible.

One method wily players use to access titles before their official release is to change their console or PC location to New Zealand. Doing so typically unlocks a game as soon as the date changes in New Zealand, despite the fact their real location may be twelve or so hours behind.

It has become a fairly well-known trick, with FIFA 23 players seeking to do the same when the football simulation dropped. However, developers Infinity Ward have now issued a warning to players who try to digitally alter their location and access the game early.

Infinity Ward issue warning to MW2 players changing location

In an October 27 tweet, the developers put out a “Launch Public Service Announcement”, saying that digitally altering location to unlock the game early would result in serious problems for players.

They said: “Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region.”

In short, players shouldn’t try the trick to get on the servers before their region officially receives the title.

It’s bad news for players in the US and South America, who are naturally left waiting longer. However, Infinity Ward’s position is understandable as they likely want to stagger players joining the servers and gradually increase Modern Warfare 2’s player count to avoid major launch issues.

While it’s frustrating, MWII’s expected two-year life cycle means that, in the grand scheme of things, twelve hours or so won’t matter in the long run.