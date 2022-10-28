Modern Warfare 2 devs respond to party bug causing game crashes

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 developers Infinity Ward have responded to a bug causing parties to crash matches, meaning players cannot currently drop into multiplayer with friends.

Modern Warfare 2 finally dropped to players around the world on October 28 after months of anticipation and a week of early access Campaign.

As players get used to the maps, guns, and changes from the multiplayer beta, they also have to navigate the inevitable bugs and glitches that accompany a new game’s release.

So far we’ve seen issues surrounding the MW2 Vault Edition and the infamous ‘Scan and Repair’ error return.

October 28 also brought a new problem, seeing players partying up quickly booted out of their game thanks to an irritating bug.

Infinity Ward “investigating” party crashing issue in MW2

Thankfully, Infinity Ward promptly responded on Twitter, letting players know that the issue is being looked into and will hopefully be resolved soon.

They said: “We’re aware of some players experiencing crashes when partied up. Please stay tuned as we investigate the issue.”

There has not been a further update and multiple players report the issues as ongoing.

A cause is not entirely clear either, meaning it’s even more difficult for players to avoid at the moment.

Those affected will, for the time being, just have to cope with gaming alone until the problem receives a patch.

Given the speed with which Infinity Ward solved the recent “locked game” bug, we can cross our fingers for a resolution ahead of MW2’s first weekend.