Warzone 2 & MW2 devs finally address ongoing server issues

Movement speed is a contentious topic in MW2 and WZ2.

Activision stepped forward and finally announced a long-awaited investigation into Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 server problems.

Infinity Ward and other supporting studios have hand their hands full since the launch of Season 3. Tne devs redesigned battle pass secotors, after community members mocked the “goofy” new battle pass layout. Also, a god mode bug, led to the developers scrapping one of the season’s new features.

Adding insult to injury, a game-breaking bug forced Infinity Ward to temporarily remove Massive Resurgence, and pay-to-win bundles outraged DMZ players.

This time around, the developers are looking into server issues, plaguing MW2 and WZ2 since Season 3 began.

WZ2 and MW2 developers launch investigation into server issues

On April 20, Activision announced: “We are investigating reports of server-related gameplay issues and are actively working to resolve them.

Across console and PC, players have raised concerns over bullet registration, delayed actions, and massive frame drops.

The developers added the issue to its Trello board, allowing players to keep track of the investigation’s process.

Warzone 2 streamer JoeWo has been very outspoken in his dissaproval of the devs priortizing other matters over server problems. He shared a video of a parachute not properly deploying because of server desync.

JoeWo is not alone in his frustrations. ModernWarzone claimed: “Call of Duty needs to publicly acknowledge the server issues with Warzone instead of promoting Blackcell, their new bundles and battle pass all over social media.”

FaZe Swagg put it simply: “Warzone 2 servers are unplayable,” and JGOD labeled Warzone 2’s net code as “pretty bad.”

Activision heard complaints from every corner of the community, and finally acknowlegded the issue. Now it’s a matter of what can actually be done. Unfortunatley, the developers did not provide a timetable for the investigation or any insight on specific changes coming.