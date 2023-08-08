MW2 & Warzone August 8 update patch notes: UAV bug fix, UI changes, more

Infinity Ward rolled out a small update on August 8 that finally addresses Modern Warfare 2’s lingering UAV bug.

Modern Warfare 2 expert TheXclusiveAce discovered a game-breaking UAV bug after the Season 4 update. Only Advanced UAVs can track an enemy’s movement in real-time as they move around the map, but a bug also allows standard UAVs to do the same.

The bug presented a serious issue because it only takes three kills to get a standard UAV but 12 for an Advanced UAV. To make matters worse, the bug randomly appeared and showed no signs of consistency.

In the Season 5 update patch notes, the MW2 devs claimed to fix the functionality of UAVs, but TheXclusiveAce confirmed that issues persisted after the update. Infinity Ward heard the complaints and doubled down.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer UAV bug finally fixed in Season 5

TheXclusiveAce struggled to pinpoint a cause of UAVs not working properly in Modern Warfare 2. After extensive testing, the YouTuber narrowed it down to three behaviors.

UAVs either worked correctly, red dots moved for a very short period of time, or dots moved for about two seconds. In the August 8 update, Infinity Ward said: “Fixed an issue where using a weapon with an Integrated Suppressor will ping a Player’s location on the minimap with an active enemy UAV despite Ghost being active.”

It remains to be seen if this fixes every UAV issue in multiplayer but, hopefully, it resolved the primary issue.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone August 8 update patch notes

Here are the full Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone August 8 update patch notes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could occur when saving a custom Blueprint with an event camo

Fixed an issue that could prevent correct navigation in a section of the Faction Showdown UI

Fixed an issue that caused some Battle Pass sectors to display mismatched “Available COD Points”

Fixed an issue where, if a Channel member adds additional Players while the Channel creator has the Channel open, that Player can be kicked back to the main menu

Fixed an issue where the Throwback Audio Pack 2 was displaying an incorrect Billboard

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when entering the Sticker 3 option for the FR Avancer

Fixed an issue where using a weapon with an Integrated Suppressor will ping a Player’s location on the minimap with an active enemy UAV despite Ghost being active

Fixed an issue where the Carrack .300’s CF-Bipod and Flintfire Bipod barrels displayed the same stats

Fixed an issue causing the Battle Pass to appear incorrectly after purchasing BlackCell

Fixed an issue where the cursor could become stuck while navigating menus with a controller

Fixed an issue that could cause the Snoop Dogg Operator Finishing Move to behave incorrectly

Fixed an issue where using throwable equipment underwater could cause an incorrect visual indicator

Fixed an issue affecting some Operator voice lines

Fixed an issue causing some Players to experience “Dev Error 7186”

Warzone UX/UI changes

Armor Count Color Language Quality of Life Players will now see red Armor count if below 3 plates, white if at 3 plates or more up till max. Max shows yellow.



Play Again Requeue Status Quality of Life Players now see the status of connecting to next match in the upper right corner of loading screen when using the play again feature.



Warzone bug fixes