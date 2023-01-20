Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 January 20 patch notes: Game crash fix, Battle Pass changes, more

Infinity Ward released a small patch, addressing several annoying bugs hindering experiences in-game and while navigating menus.

Crashes and game-breaking bugs have plagued Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Riot shields making players invincible or players turning invisible on Al Mazrah are just the tip of the iceberg in what’s become a long list of problems.

Raven Software and Infinity Ward heard the complaints and began regularly issuing updates. On January 13, a fix resolved several UI bugs, game glitches, and exploits. The development team also promised significant changes coming to Warzone 2 in Season 2, starting with the return of 1v1 Gulag matches.

Infinity Ward kept the good news rolling, unveiling a list of bug fixes.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 stability improvements and bug fixes

Activision Blizzard The January 20 update makes several important bug fixes.

On January 20, Infinity Ward released an update for MW2 and WZ2 featuring community-requested bug fixes.

The update finally removes speaker names appearing on the screen when four or more players talk in chat. The issue would make names appear on the bottom left of the screen even when no one was talking.

Another important change is fixing an issue that caused menus to close out unexpectedly. The bug reared its ugly head when a player spent too long on one menu screen.

In Warzone 2, the developers finally fixed game freezes and disconnects occurring from interacting with a loadout crate.

MW2 and WZ2 January 20 full patch notes

Here is the full list of January 20 patch notes.

GENERAL

Crashes ​​This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

Battle Pass Improved navigation of Battle Pass including fixes for some Players experiencing freezing. Introduced a new feature to highlight any unspent Battle Pass tokens.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused multiple speaker names to persist on screen when four or more players were talking in chat.

Fixed an issue that caused a visual error with the Combat Knife in the Armory.

Fixed an issue with directional navigation for progression in Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to move the text on Attachments in Gunsmith.

Fixed some issues that could cause menus to close out unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Player’s screen to turn black when exiting the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue that caused previewing a desired Bundle in the Store to show incorrect content.

Fixed a visual issue causing rainbow colors when navigating between menus quickly.

Fixed a UI issue that showed all Operators using the same execution.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Player’s screen to turn black while navigating the Store.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Store Bundle purchase cinematic to replay multiple times.

Fixed an issue that would display the “Toronto Ultra” Bundle after a purchase despite purchasing a different Bundle.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused melee kills not to track.

Fixed an issue with tracking distance of Longshot Challenges when opponents were using Last Stand Perk.

WARZONE 2.0

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented match wins from counting towards Calling Card Challenges.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to earn XP when damaged by their own Suppression Mine.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to maintain the effects of Dead Silence or Battle Rage by purchasing a new Field Upgrade while another was already active.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to gain XP when using a Stim in the Gas.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze and disconnect a Player, or cause loss of functionality, after interacting with a Loadout Crate.

DMZ