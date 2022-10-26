Modern Warfare 2 launch update: slide cancelling, camping issues, enemy visibility

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Warzone 2 could be tied to the Modern Warfare 2 launcher if this bug is anything to go by.

Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta provided an opportunity for players to recommend final tune-ups. Infinity Ward took the feedback to heart and announced changes coming to the final game.

According to the official Call of Duty Twitter account, Modern Warfare 2 was the most-played Beta in series history. Despite boasting a staggering player count, the Beta received mixed reviews from community members.

We listed five features Infinity Ward needed to change before MW2’s October 28 release, and sure enough, the developers announced changes to three of our biggest concerns. Let’s take a look at what’s different from the Beta experience.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 finally releases worldwide on October 28.

Infinity Ward addresses community concerns from the Open Beta

Infinity Ward released a blog going over the development team’s changes since the Beta.

The most significant changes address enemy visibility, audio, UI, movement, and matchmaking.

First up, nameplates were controversially removed from enemies, making it hard to differentiate between friend and foe. Enemies now have diamond icons above their heads, and tweaks to lighting and contrast should make it easier to see.

The overall range of footstep audio was decreased, making it easier for players to maneuver around corners without being punished. The activation sound effect for the Dead Silence field upgrade was also drastically reduced.

CDL pro-Shotzzy discovered how to slide cancel during the Beta. Infinity Ward stated, ” we addressed some movement exploits,” but they did not specifically mention slide canceling.

CoD Vanguard players voiced their frustrations with lobbies disbanding after matches. The same feature was included in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare 2019. Classic CoD titles would keep players in the same lobby until they left.

Infinity Ward said, “we have implemented some changes that aim to reduce lobby disbandment between matches.”

We will provide updates on any other changes coming to MW2 leading up to release day.