Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access: Release date, rewards, more

In an unprecedented move for the series, Activision has confirmed Modern Warfare 2’s campaign will go live ahead of the game’s full launch, giving players an opportunity to jump in and finish the story early. Here’s what you need to know.

For the past two decades, players have always been faced with a tough decision at the launch of each new CoD title. Should you get through the campaign first or dive straight into multiplayer on day one?

For many, the race to unlock weapons fast and prestige ahead of the pack often meant the single-player experience went neglected. Now looking to ensure that doesn’t happen, Activision is giving everyone ample time to check out the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early.

Through a separate, early access launch ahead of the full release, players around the world can take their time completing the new storyline and venturing through the latest journey of Task Force 141. Not only that, but in playing the campaign, you’ll even unlock a number of exclusive goodies for use in multiplayer. Here’s a full rundown on all there is to know.

While Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch in full on Friday, October 28, fans can get in a week early and start their campaign run from Thursday, October 20. For the time being, an exact release time is yet unclear, however. We’ll be sure to update you here as further details emerge.

It’s entirely likely we’ll be able to preload the game at least 24 hours in advance to ensure it’s all ready to go, so keep your eyes peeled for key timings there as well.

How to play Modern Warfare 2 campaign early

In order to access the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early, players simply need to preorder the game on their platform of choice. This can be done with any version of the game, so long as you have a digital preorder. It’s yet unclear if those with physical preorders from retailers will also be able to get in early.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards

For many, getting through the campaign ahead of multiplayer’s launch is enough of an incentive in itself. However, Activision has revealed a wide range of exclusive rewards players can expect to receive just by playing through the single-player story.

From four distinct Operators to a number of Double XP Tokens and Calling Cards alike, there’s plenty up for grabs here. Better yet, an additional Assault Rifle Blueprint awaits those who complete the full campaign. Below is the full list of what’s on offer in chronological order:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chain linked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

Bonus: Union Guard Weapon Blueprint

Activision A look at the exclusive Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards on offer.

If you’re getting in early, you’ll have a decent head start when multiplayer comes around one week later. Not only will you be more familiar with Modern Warfare 2’s gameplay systems, but you’ll have a solid batch of exclusive content to your name as well.