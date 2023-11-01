MW2 & Warzone November 1 update patch notes: stability improvements, exploit fixes, more

Infinity Ward dropped an update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone that addresses a long list of bugs, exploits, and game-crashing issues.

All eyes have turned to Modern Warfare 3, as campaign early access is just about to begin. Players who preorder the game will have the opportunity to play through all 15 missions and earn rewards, such as Operators, a weapon blueprint, and XP tokens.

However, we still have over a week before the real festivities kick off and MW3 releases worldwide. When the servers go live, it’s safe to assume that it will be all hands on deck for every Activision studio, working on updates and ensuring a smooth launch.

So it only makes sense that the devs want to make sure Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone are in a good state before changing priorities. With that being said, here is everything included in one of the last MW2 updates.

Here are the full MW2 and Warzone patch notes.

Bug Fixes

This update includes several fixes for known crashes

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Fetching Online Profile” message to hang

Fixed an issue that could kick the Player to the main menu when trying to access the Campaign via the New Game option

Fixed an issue where the Skeletor Operator’s staff was misaligned with his hands when using a Finishing Move

Fixed an exploit on Embassy where an area lacked collision, allowing Players to hide in an unintended location during Zombie Infected

Fixed an issue where the “Alien Death Ray” Weapon Blueprint had an attachment combination not possible under normal customization

Fixed an issue where ADS view was obscured in Third Person when using the Lilith Operator

Fixed an issue where High Velocity Rounds were not able to hit enemies under the surface of water

Fixed an issue where previewing some Gun Screens would cause an incorrect menu to display

Fixed an issue that could cause navigating the Groups menu to kick Players back to the main menu

Fixed an issue that could cause the Players total Soul amount to display incorrectly after a rewards purchase in the Events tab

Fixed an issue where confirming the language setting in the main menu could cause an error

Fixed several issues that could cause an error when navigating in the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue with the Tempus Razorback “Hellspawn” Weapon Blueprint had an incorrect optic displayed in the menu

Fixed an issue where the Sakin MG38 “Treat” Weapon Blueprint was missing a visible smoke effect

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when rapidly entering and exiting the Killstreak page within the Weapons tab

Fixed an issue where rapidly entering and exiting the Emblem page could kick the Player out of the menu

Fixed an issue where the Soap Operator name displayed incorrectly

Fixed an issue where an error could occur when attempting to load into a Team Deathmatch Private Match on Shipment

Fixed an issue where the Player could lose control of a Killstreak if eliminated while operating the Killstreak

Fixed an issue where Players could encounter a frozen screen during the Battle Pass intro video on some new accounts

Fixed an issue where Juggernauts would sometimes not appear during the final fight in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04

Fixed an issue where the M4 “Union Guard” Weapon Blueprint displayed a placeholder image in the Combat Detail Widget

Fixed an issue where a number of Weapon Blueprints had a placeholder image display in the Combat Detail Widget

Fixed an issue where a placeholder image appears in the HUD when the Player is eliminated by an MRAP turret

Adjusted the brightness of the “Flow Thru” camo

Warzone adjustments

Increased the total number of possible Active Duty Operator slots in DMZ

Reduced the number of Stims dropped by minions when fighting The Butcher

Warzone bug fixes

Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from receiving the “Undead Runes” decal correctly

Fixed an exploit allowing Players to store multiple weapons when carrying a hostage

Fixed some collision and geo issues in Vondead

Fixed an issue where cash dropped by The Butcher was in incorrect increments

Fixed an issue that could allow the Swamp Creature to attack Players during the exfil sequence after winning a match