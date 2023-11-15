Modern Warfare 3 November 15 update patch notes: Bug fixes, stability improvements, more

The MW3 devs dropped an update that addresses bugs and stability issues and provides an update on the long-awaited movement changes.

Sledgehammer Games received praise for how it handled community feedback during the beta period. First, the devs quickly rolled out an update within one day of players complaining about Battle Rage being overpowered.

Next, in a more extensive update during the beta, the team responded to complaints about “inconsistent” enemy visibility, “random” spawns, and a “horrible” delay after sliding. The update added nameplates to enemies to improve visibility and decreased the sliding delay to 200ms.

Article continues after ad

Then, as part of the day 1 update, MW3 players finally had their prayers answered over spawn issues in the form of spawn anchors to improve the flow of matches. Despite Sledgehammer Games checking off every box, players still raised concerns about the slide cancel delay.

Article continues after ad

Activision The latest MW3 update addresses slide cancel delay complaints.

MW3 devs reveal future plans

As part of the November 15 update, the MW3 devs announced: “Due to unforeseen issues, not all of the changes scheduled for today’s update were able to be released. Our teams are hard at work to get key movement changes, Multiplayer weapon balancing, Zombies gameplay and stability fixes, and more into the next available update.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Players also have more to look forward to as the devs also revealed: “Be on the lookout for an Experimental Playlist in the coming days, featuring enemy Player outlines!”

Outlines around enemies would go a long way in addressing concerns about enemy visibility. We will provide an update on both announcements when we learn more.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 3 November 15 update patch notes

Here are the full MW3 November 15 patch notes.

Global

COD HQ

Players will no longer encounter a blank screen where MWIII tiles are expected.

Fixed an issue console Players where cross-launching from one game to another disbanded parties containing a split-screen Player.

Fixed an issue for PC Players which selective installs were not available to play after the installation was completed.

A fix has been implemented to solve several crashes that occurred during the application start-up sequence.

Stability & Performance

PC Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can now use DLSS 3 across all modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. With DLSS NVIDIA Super Resolution and Frame Generation, DLSS 3 multiplies performance by up to 1.8X to enhance your PC experience.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players would encounter an error upon being invited to a Party.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players were pushed to the Main Menu after selecting certain items in the Battle Pass.

Resolved a bug in which some Players were kicked back to the MultiPlayer lobby after attempting to matchmake in any Playlist.

Addressed account-based issues that prevented offline play.

Campaign

Bug fixes

Resolved a crash that occurred for PC Players during the game’s restart sequence after an update.

Resolved a bug that resulted in Players receiving an error message when trying to launch Campaign.

Resolved an issue causing DEV ERROR 12510 after attempting to start the Operation 627 mission.

Fixed a bug that forced Players to skip cinematic cutscenes when a controller was disconnected.

Fixed multiple gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission.

Resolved a crash that occurred after deploying a Cruise Missile in the Reactor mission.

Completion rewards will now be properly awarded if the Player closes the application during the Credits sequence.

141 Ready Achievement will now properly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission.

Fixed a bug in which the functionality of all the Ziplines and Ascenders in the map disappeared after canceling a climb animation.

Fixed a bug in which the Player could not interact with Equipment pickups while quick-drawing a Handgun.

Gameplay

Completion rewards will now be properly awarded if the Player closes the application during the Credits sequence.

141 Ready Achievement will now properly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission.

Fixed a bug in which the functionality of all the Ziplines and Ascenders in the map disappeared after canceling a climb animation.

Fixed a bug in which the Player could not interact with Equipment pickups while quick-drawing a Handgun.

Multiplayer

Bug fixes

Enemy Player elevation will now be properly displayed on the Minimap.

Fixed a bug in which Playlists would disappear from the Main Menu for some console Players.

Prompt to View Gamercard on the Scoreboard now functions as expected for console players.

Promoting a Player to Party Leader will no longer allow them to attempt to matchmake for locked Playlists.

progression

Weapons Addressed an issue that prevented Bolt Attachments from being unlocked at the expected Weapon Level for the KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle).

Challenges Introduced new requirements for the Priceless Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun). Get 10 Operator Double Kills while in Tac-Stance. Resolved issues that prevented several Challenges from tracking completion progress. Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator).



Maps

Terminal Players can no longer plant at the A bombsite from an unintended location in Search and Destroy.

Popov Power Players will no longer spawn in enemy territory in the Invasion mode.



Modes

Team Deathmatch Increased match score limit from 75 to 100.

Ground War Addressed an issue causing DEV ERROR 841 during normal gameplay.



Weapons & attachments

MCW (Assault Rifle) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

BAS-B (Battle Rifle) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire. Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

Renetti (Handgun) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire. JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit) Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 Optic Attachments can now be toggled as expected.

TYR (Handgun) Increased hipfire control during sustained fire. Odin’s Judgement (Trigger Action) Decreased trigger response time to the intended 210ms duration.



Zombies

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that prevented missions in Act 2 from auto-queueing while in-game

Stability