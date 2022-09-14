GamingCall of Duty

Modern Warfare 2 Beta reveals console FOV slider

Ryan Lemay
Modern Warfare 2Warzone 2
Modern Warfare 2 screenshotActivision

Users accessed the Modern Warfare 2 beta files and discovered a FOV slider option for PS5 and PS4.

Warzone console players have been demanding a FOV slider and previously blasted developers for not including one.

On PC, players can adjust their field-of-view to be slightly more zoomed in or more zoomed out. A wider FOV allows players to see enemies they may have missed without the customization option.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer featured a fully customizable FOV on PlayStation and Xbox, but only PC players have the option for Warzone.

Unfortunately, the beta file leak did not officially confirm a Warzone 2 FOV slider, but it did reveal it for Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 and PS4.

Modern Warfare 2 beta files reveal a console FOV slider

FOV SliderActivision
A higher FOV presents far more information than a lower FOV.

CharlieINTEL broke the news that users found a FOV slider in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta files. The Call of Duty news account also mentioned a Call of Duty ‘launcher’ system and hub.

Warzone streamer Metaphor previously leaked a console FOV slider for Warzone 2 in August. The streamer claimed, “I was told FOV slider is confirmed for last-gen consoles all iw9 projects (mp,wz2,dmz).”

IW 9.0 is a new engine developed by Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games.

Warzone 2 players still have to wait for an official confirmation from Activision, but a FOV slider coming to PS4 is surprising news given the console’s limitations.

Call of Duty Next on September 15 will reveal more information for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2. Players are hopeful it will confirm that FOV sliders are in the game.

