How to watch OpTic Texas vs LA Thieves COD showmatch: schedule & stream

OpTic Texas and the LA Thieves have announced a showmatch in which both teams will compete against each other.

Three months after Call of Duty: Vanguard’s release, OpTic Texas and the LA Thieves are gonna duke it out for no reward and all of the bragging rights.

Apart from scrims and standalone tournaments, this is one of the few times both of these teams will find a matchup between each other as the CDL has yet to announce a starting date for the 2022 season. This will certainly garner a bit of excitement for CoD esports.

There will be a twist though, as according to OpTic Gaming’s Twitter post, CoD fans “won’t expect this third game mode.”

OpTic Texas and LA Thieves showmatch: stream and schedule

The OpTic Texas and LA Thieves showdown match will take place on Tuesday, December 14 with the match starting at 1:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST / 12:30 AM GMT (Wednesday) / 1:30 AM CET (Wednesday).

This match will be hosted on content creator and 100 Thieves Co-Owner, Jack “Courage” Dunlop’s YouTube channel and OpTic Texas player, Seth “Scump” Abner’s Twitch channel.

This matchup will be a sight for CoD esports fans’ sore eyes, as even though the newest game has been out for a small amount of time, they are still eager to watch competitive matches.