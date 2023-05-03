Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes: 6v6 MP map, Faceoff, more

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded introduces two new game modes and one new 6v6 multiplayer map.

Community members heavily criticized a lackluster offering of MW2 content in Season 2. Infinity Ward responded by adding two new 6v6 maps and brought back the fan-favorite game mode Gunfight for Season 3. The intense 2v2 mode caught some initial flack, but a subsequent update restored good faith.

Season 3 also added two battle maps and marked the return of NVG, which is a night vision goggle mode.

The mid-season update builds off early momentum, adding a few more environments for fans to enjoy.

Activision MW2 Season 3 Reloaded adds new modes and one map.

New maps and game modes highlight Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 2 fans have been very vocal in their disapproval of the multiplayer map pool. players criticized rehashing old maps instead of designing new original environments. Season 2 Reloaded finally added the game’s first original environment over five months into its life cycle.

Season 3 added two original 6v6 maps, and the mid-season update introduces another, Alboran Hatchery. The medium-sized space is set on a hillside beneath wind farm turbines. Players can use storage and warehouse facilities as cover.

Infected is a fan-favorite game mode, but XP farming plagues MW2’s iteration. Users abuse the mode by sitting AFK and collecting XP instead of playing. Hopefully, Giant Infection won’t suffer the same fate, as the new game mode transports the controversial mode to a larger environment with more players.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes

Here are the early MW2 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes.

Raid Episode 3

After tracking down Alex, Gaz breaks off to establish comms with Laswell and provide exfil. Now Price, Farah, and Alex must push deeper into the Soviet base, descending into a massive pit where they will navigate old train tunnels and electrically charged waters. With Hadir and the missing warhead still on the loose, every minute counts.

Complete Raid Episode 03 to unlock Alex as an Operator, who can be used across Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 online modes. Earn a unique electrified camo by completing Raid Episode 03 on Veteran difficulty. Found in a classified area, another unique weapon camo can be earned during Raid Episode 03.

Special Ops Mission: Defender comes to Hafid Port

Deploy to Hafid Port in Al Mazrah and take on the cartel’s new operation. It won’t be an easy task: Once you’ve eliminated their first line of defense, you’ll need to dig in and defend against multiple waves of increasingly challenging enemy forces.

Bolster your defenses by visiting the Shop to purchase power-ups like AI Reinforcements, Killstreaks, and the Self-Revive Kit.

Get rewarded with Special Ops Stars for your efforts, which can help level up those Kits and otherwise unlock exclusive items.

New Core Multiplayer map: Alboran Hatchery

Prepare to drop into Alboran Hatchery, a new 6v6 Multiplayer map set on rolling green hills beneath towering wind farm turbines. Navigate in and around the hatchery’s storage and warehouse facilities in this medium-sized map, utilizing large cover objects to conduct stealth operations around the map, or climb to upper vantage points for a view of the surrounding area. Balance your exposure with intel-gathering, with the best teams combining these tactics for a highly coordinated fight.

Deploy to Alboran Hatchery in featured Playlists throughout Season 03 Reloaded, as well as in the Quick Play map pool. Keep an eye on the Call of Duty blog for the upcoming Alboran Hatchery map guide.

Giant Infection

Team up with other survivors against the Infected on larger Battle Maps supporting a greater number of players. As more survivors fall to the horde, you’ll need every bit of firepower to keep from being turned yourself.

If and when you are . . . then let the hunger consume you and cull the living.

Faceoff (3v3)

In 2011, Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 3 made a dedicated Multiplayer mode that captured those small-team Cage Match experiences of Rust and Shipment: Faceoff.

Twelve years later, Infinity Ward dug into their history to bring back Faceoff as the ultimate compliment to Gunfight. Want to use your own Loadouts and play modes like Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed on Gunfight maps? Then join the Call of Duty veterans who fondly remember Faceoff and celebrate its return with Reloaded.

Expect Faceoff to include all current Gunfight maps, as well as new Gunfight maps once they are released in later seasons.