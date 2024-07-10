How to get JAK Gunslinger in MW3 & Warzone

Another week of MW3 and Warzone has arrived, with the JAK Gunslinger conversion kit being added this time around, bringing life back to a forgotten pistol.

This season of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has delivered some of the strongest Aftermarket Parts we’ve ever seen. From the laser-accurate JAK Requiem to the versatile JAK Scimitar Kit, there have been plenty of good reasons to log on and unlock these conversion kits.

That continues in Week 7, with the JAK Gunslinger converting the Basilisk into a fast-firing, cowboy revolver that has practically zero trigger delay. Those who played Advanced Warfare may remember the M1 Irons, which this conversion kit feels comparable to, especially when used with the Akimbo grip.

Here’s how you can get the Jak Gunslinger and use this powerful Aftermarket Part on the MW2 sidearm.

How to unlock JAK Gunslinger conversion kit

The JAK Gunslinger conversion kit is unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 4, Week 7. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Gunslinger, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the Basilisk in the Conversion Kit attachment slot. To do this, you’ll first need to reach Level 30 on the MW2 revolver.

All Season 4 Week 7 Challenges

Complete any five of the following Week 7 challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 to get the JAK Gunslinger:

MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES WARZONE Get 25 Operator Akimbo Kills with a recommended weapon. Get 150 Akimbo Kills with a recommended weapon. In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West region. Get 15 Operator Kills with a suppressed recommended handgun. Get 75 Kills with a suppressed recommended handgun. In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern region. Get 10 Operator Clean Kills with recommended handguns. Get 250 Critical Kills with a recommended handgun. In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern region. Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 magazine 5 times with recommended handguns. Get 5 Kills in one magazine 10 times with recommended handguns. In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central region. Get 10 Operator Kills with iron sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle. Get 75 Clean Kills with iron sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle. In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times. Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with a recommended handgun. Get 75 Critical Kills with a recommended handgun. In Warzone, complete 5 contracts. Get 5 Operator Kills with the JAK Scimitar Aftermarket Part equipped to the FJX Horus. Get 250 Critical Kills with the JAK Scimitar Aftermarket Part equipped to the FJX Horus. In Warzone, open 30 loot caches.

