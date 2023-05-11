Best GS Magna Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

Season 3 Reloaded introduced the GS Magna, a fearsome firearm that puts a spin on the traditional Desert Eagle. In order to maximize the unique pistol’s potential, we’ve put together the best GS Magna loadout for you to use in Warzone 2.

Akimbo pistols dominated the first half of Warzone 2’s opening season. This was before players could edit their own perk packages, so it was difficult to equip two primary weapons without making sacrifices. Everything changed in Season 1 Reloaded when a nerf made dual-wielding pistols deal less damage to armored enemies.

Infinity Ward put the final nail in the coffin in Season 2 by allowing players to edit perk packages again. Players threw aside akimbo pistols in favor of SMGs for their close-range secondary weapon.

Akimbo pistols may be back in style, as the new GS Magna has turned heads since its loud introduction in Season 3 Reloaded. Without further ado, let’s jump right into the best GS Magna loadout.

Best GS Magna Warzone 2 loadout

Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty (+0.50, +0.40)

SA Tyrant Fifty (+0.50, +0.40) Underbarrel: EXF Backdraft Grip (+0.80, +.40)

EXF Backdraft Grip (+0.80, +.40) Ammunition: .50 Pistol Hollowpoint (+0.70, +9.00)

.50 Pistol Hollowpoint (+0.70, +9.00) Magazine: 13 Round Mag

13 Round Mag Rear Grip: GS Magna Akimbo

The SA Tyrant Fifty barrel and .50 Pistol Hollowpoint ammunition increase recoil steadiness, damage range, and billet velocity.

Since this is an akimbo loadout, we recommend using the Backdraft Grip to improve hip fire recoil control and accuracy since aiming down sight doesn’t matter.

Even with attachments to improve recoil, the GS Magna struggles to take down an enemy further than 10 meters away accurately. This fully automatic pistol truly shines directly in front of an enemy.

Anything around five meters will shred through enemies almost instantaneously.

Best GS Magna Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Best Perks

Base Perk: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast hands

Fast hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

There are a couple of different avenues you can take when choosing perks. The most contentious selection will be the Ultimate Perk. A lot of players choose High Alert, as it gives you a vision pulse when an enemy spots you. However, we expect Ghost to be more useful as it makes players undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Fast Hands should be a no-brainer choice since it makes reloading, using equipment, and swapping weapons faster. This perk could save your life in a gunfight against a skilled opponent.

As for the Base Perk slots, we decided to go with Double Time and Scavenger to maximize the ability to escape gunfights and replenish ammo.

Best Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Players should select a throwing knife or drill charge for their lethal choice. Throwing knives make it easier to finish downed enemies without wasting ammunition, while drill charges are great for taking out campers.

As for the tactical slot, players shouldn’t look further than the smoke grenade. Using smoke to move between cover at the end of matches or rotate to a new circle is a game-changer.

How to unlock the GS Magna in Warzone 2

Players can unlock the GS Magna by getting 30 headshot kills using the .50 GS. Additionally, players can simply purchase the weapon with real money via a Store Bundle.

Best GS Magna companion weapon in Warzone 2

Instead of offering an alternative weapon, as usual, it makes more sense to recommend a companion weapon. The GS Magna is a secondary weapon with limitations holding it back from being used alone.

The Lachmann 556 received a major buff in the Season 3 Reloaded weapon balancing update, making it an easy choice for a reliable primary weapon to pair with the GS Magna.