Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Infinity Ward fundamentally changed the camo unlocking process in Modern Warfare 2. Don’t worry if you struggle to wrap your head around the new system; you aren’t alone. Here, we’ll show you how to unlock gold camo in MW2.

Call of Duty Vanguard players bashed the game’s “ridiculous” weapon unlock grind. It took approximately 228 hours, or nine and a half days of gameplay, to reach the max level on each gun. Infinity Ward listened to complaints and streamlined the process in Modern Warfare 2.

Weapon Platforms relieved headaches by unlocking attachments for multiple weapons at once. Its implementation slightly backfired as a confusing UI and unclear directions created more questions than answers.

Fortunately, that’s what we are here for. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking gold camo in MW2.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 features over 180 base camos.

How do Camos work in Modern Warfare 2

All Modern Warfare 2 weapons have four Base Camos and four Completionist camos. Base Camos are unique and can be unlocked with one weapon and used by any weapon.

There are over 180 Base Camos.

Completionist camos are always the same style but exclusive to your weapon. Make sure to check out our guide on how to unlock every Completionist Camo.

Call of Duty The FTAC Recon Weapon Master missions in Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock gold camo in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock a weapon’s gold camo, you must unlock all four Base Camos and complete the gold camo challenges.

Each gun has its specific level at which camo challenges are unlocked.

For example, an M4 Base Camo challenge calls for 50 kills. The gold camo mission requires three kills without dying ten times. The challenges vary for every weapon.

How to check your MW2 camo unlock progress

You can check your camo unlock progress by going to the Blacksmith menu of any weapon.

Killing real players and bots count toward camo progress, so co-op missions are a great way to rack up kills quickly.

Now that you know how to unlock gold camos, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

How to use Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith: Receivers and Blueprints explained | Modern Warfare 2 new equipment guide: Lethals and Tacticals explained | How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2| How to unlock Oni Operator & Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 | All Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks | What is Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode? | All Modern Warfare 2 perks | All Modern Warfare 2 Field Upgrades