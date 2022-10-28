Modern Warfare 2 players slam “worst UI in CoD history”

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 is expected to be fans’ only new release for two years.

Modern Warfare 2 players are in disbelief over the game’s “purposely confusing” UI design and demand changes.

We made a list of five features Infinity Ward needed to change after playing the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta. Difficult-to-navigate menus made finding Weapon Unlock Platforms, Perk Packages, and Gunsmith options a cumbersome task. So one of our five demands was an improved User Interface (UI).

Infinity Ward listened to Beta feedback and addressed some of the UI concerns. The developers stated, “we have been working hard on numerous updates to our UI that make accessing and customizing your loadout more seamless.”

CharlieINTEL noted UI designers from Hulu and other streaming platforms joined Activision over the last few years, possibly contributing to a decline in menu quality. Whatever the case, it’s clear that players demand better.

Modern Warfare 2 players criticized the game’s loadout customization UI.

What’s wrong with Modern Warfare 2’s UI Design?

Reddit user Always-Panic claimed MW2 has “the worst UI in a CoD game so far.”

Their biggest concerns are the Multiplayer playlists, disorganized Campaign options, and separated Social Channels.

One player responded, “It seems purposely confusing. I know people will easily miss most of the game modes due to terrible UI. The only thing that can fix it is a complete overhaul.”

A second user added, “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I first started up the game. We told them that the beta UI was garbage. Somehow they thought it was a good idea to double down and make it worse.”

Some players argued that bringing over former streaming platform UI designers hurt MW2. A third player claimed, “they developed what they knew; a streaming platform and not a video game. Hence why it’s trash.”

Infinity Ward stated they “will continue to optimize our UX,” so we will provide any updates if changes are made.