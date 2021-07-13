How to unlock Mace weapon in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded update

Another melee weapon is arriving after the Season 4 Reloaded update, giving players the chance to wield a deadly mace in Warzone and Cold War.

As with every season in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone, the developers have introduced a Reloaded update mid-way through the patch to keep players busy until the next major content drop.

With a lethal new SMG to master, a set of fresh game modes, and a sentry gun killstreak to deploy, players have certainly got a lot of new gameplay additions to get stuck into.

On top of this, the devs have even revealed that a new melee mace will be arriving later on in the Reloaded patch. So, it’s key you’re prepared for when this deadly weapon releases and how you can unlock it as quickly as possible.

How to unlock Mace weapon through Season 4 challenges

Although the developers haven’t revealed when the mace will become available to unlock in Warzone & Cold War, it’s likely to be shortly after the Reloaded update.

Once the weapon has been released, players will have to complete a challenge in order to unlock it. Typically, these challenges involve players racking up a certain amount of kills in a specific way, or completing a set objective.

The difficulty of these missions varies between weapons, so we’ll have to wait and see what the devs decide to assign to the mace. However, it’s worth noting these objectives can be completed in Cold War Multiplayer or in any of Warzone’s game modes.

Rest assured, we’ll update this article with all the details on the challenge as soon as it’s unveiled.

How to unlock Mace weapon through the in-game store

When a new weapon is released in Warzone and Cold War, not everyone has the patience to go grind out the in-game challenges.

Luckily, the developers always offer players the chance to buy a weapon in a bundle on the store, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled when the mace is released.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the melee mace weapon arriving in Warzone & Cold War’s Season 4 Reloaded update.

For all the latest Call of Duty news, leaks, and guides, check out our Warzone & Cold War hub.