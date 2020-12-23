Logo
How to get the Wakizashi sword in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 23/Dec/2020 16:35

by Jacob Hale
black ops cold war wakizashi sword
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Season 1 is bringing a whole host of new content to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including guns, maps and modes. One new weapon is the Wakizashi sword — here’s how to get the awesome melee weapon so you can tear up your opponents.

The Wakizashi — famously known as the companion sword to the Samurai’s Katana — has been added to Black Ops Cold War in Season 1, continuing Treyarch’s efforts to add in a huge variety of melee weapons throughout the game’s life cycle, similar to what we’ve seen in previous Black Ops iterations.

So, if the regular Combat Knife just doesn’t do it for you, you’ve come to the right place.

How to unlock Wakizashi sword in Black Ops Cold War

black ops cold war wakizashi sword
Activision
The Wakizashi is slightly slower than the regular Combat Knife, but offers even more range.

Unlocking the Wakizashi sword doesn’t have many requirements, but it’s not going to be particularly easy to do.

To add the new melee weapon to your inventory, you’re going to have to perform two finishing moves in 10 different matches with the Combat Knife equipped.

It’s not a lot, but we all know how difficult it can be to perform these finishing moves — and it always seems to get even more difficult when you’re actively chasing them, too.

Best way to perform finishing moves in BOCW

black ops cold war raid finishing move
Activision
You’ll have to perform at least 20 finishing moves to earn this weapon.

We would recommend utilizing a loadout that lets you stay stealthy while also forcing these situations into play. For example, carrying Stun Grenades and utilizing corners around the map, especially towards where your opponents are spawning, will be the most efficient way of doing this.

It might not be pretty, but you might have to play a little bit campy to pull this one off. Simply pick your room and wait for enemies to run past you, then you can sneak up behind them — preferably utilizing the Ninja perk for near-silent footsteps — and hold the melee button with your Combat Knife out to perform the move. If they turn and see you, throw a Stun Grenade at them to slow them down and take advantage of their vulnerability.

Once you’ve got two in one match, you can just back out and move on to the next one. No need to stick around longer than you want to!

Black Ops Cold War players sick of multiplayer challenges forcing you to play Warzone

Published: 23/Dec/2020 10:09 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 10:12

by Jacob Hale
The pines at the mall black ops cold war warzone
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Black Ops Cold War players are growing increasingly incensed with multiplayer challenges that force them to play battle royale Warzone to be completed.

By now, you’ll be well aware of what Warzone is, especially if you’re a Call of Duty player. In fact, you’ve likely been grinding the game just as much as you have been Black Ops Cold War and, formerly, Modern Warfare, which Warzone dropped alongside.

That said, the game’s not for everyone, and that’s fine. Those players, though, have stumbled into a bit of an issue when trying to complete their multiplayer challenges, as some of them must be completed in Warzone, meaning they’ll have to load the BR up whether they enjoy it or not.

As more and more players get closer to 100% completing the BOCW challenges, the frustration with these is starting to reach fever pitch, with many players hitting out at developer Treyarch over this decision.

Park operator Black Ops Cold War warzone
Activision
There are Warzone challenges for the Park operator.

Warzone challenges in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Obviously Warzone and Black Ops Cold War both fall under the online multiplayer banner in Call of Duty, but these players explain their position pretty well, and it definitely makes sense why they might not want to have the battle royale challenges fully integrated.

One post on the BOCW subreddit, which has since been deleted by moderators, puts it bluntly: “I don’t want to play Warzone to unlock Cold War cosmetics.”

“Since they don’t let you see the challenges in advance I found out that I had to play an entirely different game for the one thing I wanted out of this,” iceyk111 explained. “It’s not a debilitating issue but I hate Warzone with a burning passion and would appreciate alternative challenges for people who don’t want to switch TO AN ENTIRELY OTHER GAME!”

Warzone challenges in Black Ops Cold War
Reddit
The Park operator challenges have become a problem for BOCW players.

Another post by h0sti1e17, which is still live and gaining hundreds of upvotes, asks to “please stop with Warzone challenges.”

“There are some challenges I don’t like. Including ones with vehicles since I don’t play those games modes. But I understand those because they are part of the main game,” they explained.

H0sti1e17 finishes by asking the obvious question: if Zombies challenges are separate, why not Warzone?

Warzone challenges in Black Ops Cold War
Reddit
Some people believe that if Zombies challenges are separate, as should Warzone challenges.

Whether Treyarch reconsiders how they integrate these challenges into the game in the future remains to be seen.

Warzone and the regular Call of Duty multiplayer experiences are meant to be tied together to a degree, but whether they see these challenges as an issue or not is a question that many players will want answering.