How to get the Wakizashi sword in Black Ops Cold War

Season 1 is bringing a whole host of new content to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including guns, maps and modes. One new weapon is the Wakizashi sword — here’s how to get the awesome melee weapon so you can tear up your opponents.

The Wakizashi — famously known as the companion sword to the Samurai’s Katana — has been added to Black Ops Cold War in Season 1, continuing Treyarch’s efforts to add in a huge variety of melee weapons throughout the game’s life cycle, similar to what we’ve seen in previous Black Ops iterations.

So, if the regular Combat Knife just doesn’t do it for you, you’ve come to the right place.

How to unlock Wakizashi sword in Black Ops Cold War

Unlocking the Wakizashi sword doesn’t have many requirements, but it’s not going to be particularly easy to do.

To add the new melee weapon to your inventory, you’re going to have to perform two finishing moves in 10 different matches with the Combat Knife equipped.

It’s not a lot, but we all know how difficult it can be to perform these finishing moves — and it always seems to get even more difficult when you’re actively chasing them, too.

Best way to perform finishing moves in BOCW

We would recommend utilizing a loadout that lets you stay stealthy while also forcing these situations into play. For example, carrying Stun Grenades and utilizing corners around the map, especially towards where your opponents are spawning, will be the most efficient way of doing this.

It might not be pretty, but you might have to play a little bit campy to pull this one off. Simply pick your room and wait for enemies to run past you, then you can sneak up behind them — preferably utilizing the Ninja perk for near-silent footsteps — and hold the melee button with your Combat Knife out to perform the move. If they turn and see you, throw a Stun Grenade at them to slow them down and take advantage of their vulnerability.

Once you’ve got two in one match, you can just back out and move on to the next one. No need to stick around longer than you want to!