Logo
Call of Duty

How to unlock Sledgehammer in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 24/Dec/2020 7:32

by Andrew Amos
Sledgehammer in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Is subtlety not your thing? Then the Sledgehammer is for you in Black Ops Cold War. The new melee weapon was added in the Season 1 update, although it’s gated behind a challenge. Here’s what you need to do.

Rocking a Sledgehammer doesn’t scream sneaky-beaky like gameplay, and that’s because it’s not. However, there’s something to say about whacking opponents to their misery in Black Ops Cold War.

Thankfully, Treyarch are filling that niche with the Sledgehammer. The new melee weapon was added in the Season 1 update, so you can send your opponents packing in heavy-duty style.

Sledgehammer in Call of Duty
Treyarch
The Sledgehammer packs a punch.

Unlocking the Sledgehammer in BOCW Season 1

Unlike the Groza and the Mac-10 ⁠— both of which are seemingly unstoppable after the update ⁠— the Sledgehammer isn’t in the battle pass. That means you can’t mindlessly grind the game to try and get the new melee.

Instead, you’ll need to be a bit more tactical in unlocking it. There’s one challenge that you need to complete, but once you do it, it’s all yours.

“Using the Combat Knife, kill two or more players rapidly using the Combat Knife in 15 different matches,” the challenge reads.

The conditions of this mission means it’ll take time. You can’t just kick up a few multikills across a couple of games ⁠— you have to play a minimum of 15 to get the Sledgehammer, and that’s if you get two rapid knife kills in every single one.

Warzone Season 6 mask character with knife
Activision
You’ll need to run around knifing people to unlock the Sledgehammer.

However, once you complete this mission, the Sledgehammer will be added in your inventory, and you can equip it in place of the Combat Knife or another melee weapon.

The new unlock isn’t the only thing that comes with completing the challenge either. You’ll also get 1,000 XP towards your battle pass, so it can just be handy to complete. So, if you want the Sledgehammer, it’s time to start slashing.

Call of Duty

Insane dual wield Diamatti loadout dominates Warzone & lets you keep Ghost

Published: 24/Dec/2020 0:44

by Theo Salaun
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Warzone Warzone Season 1

As Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta settles following Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War’s integration, a new loadout is emerging. For those who want added stealth, BOCW’s dual Diamatti pistols can replace the MAC-10 and complement the DMR perfectly.

It took some days, but Verdansk’s best players have figured out that BOCW’s DMR 14 tactical rifle is the best primary weapon to use alongside the MAC-10 submachine gun. Now, the dual wield Diamatti pistols are making some opt for Ghost in their first loadout.

With the R9-0 Dragon’s Breath shotgun appearing to get nerfed, the MAC-10’s insane firing rate was quickly adopted as Warzone’s preferred secondary weapon. Shortly after, ‘GD_Booya’ made waves using the DMR, and lobbies soon became flooded with the rifle, which is devastating when in the right hands.

The .357 Snake Shot Akimbo pistols were prevalent on Verdansk until their nerf in May, but their spiritual successor, the dual Diamattis, has arrived. Deadly enough at close range to be viable, players are forsaking Overkill and surprising enemies with these Cold War burst pistols.

The best dual Diamatti loadout for Warzone

diamatti warzone

This Diamatti class is already making its rounds among the best players in Warzone and getting spammed on Twitch chat for those who haven’t tried it out yet. While guys like Swagg and Repullze have prioritized this version, another high-performing player, Metaphor, prefers the 24-round Speed Mag.

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 7.2″ Task Force
  • Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
  • Stock: Dual Wield
  • Ammunition: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Regardless of which Ammunition you choose, the dual Diamattis are lethal when enemies are within its close-quarters range.

Much like the Akimbo Snake Shots, you need to be incredibly up close and personal to maximize value, but the speed boost from pistols can make that easy to do.

As seen in Swagg’s clip of him rocking the Diamattis, they enable you to move very fluidly and the extended mag gives you enough shots to handle multiple opponents in quick succession. That added speed lets him surprise people and, by the end of the fight, even himself.

Since the DMR is so overpowered right now, you can pair it with the dual Diamattis for a dangerous Ghost class in the early game. Then, once a second loadout becomes available, you can swap out the pistols for a Ghost MAC-10 loadout if you want a bigger mag and better range. For the other two Perks, you can maximize your mobility by running Double Time and Amped.