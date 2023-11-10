Are MW3 daily challenges broken? Players frustrated with Modern Warfare 3 challenges issue

Modern Warfare 3 just released and is already experiencing issues with its daily challenges. These challenges should be easy for players to complete, but some users have noticed that their challenge progress isn’t showing.

MW3 officially launched on November 10 and has seen hundreds of thousands of players enter the servers. With those players come challenges for them to complete in the form of weekly and daily challenges.

While weekly challenges are the same for players, not all players will have the same daily challenges to complete. Some may be as simple as doing damage with grenades or getting kills while prone.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For those facing issues with challenges, here’s an explanation and a possible solution.

YouTube: Tridzo

Is there a way to fix daily challenges in MW3?

The main problem behind daily challenges is a server issue, which varies depending on the player. Not one region or server will experience outages with daily challenges. So, if you are one of the unlucky few to be experiencing this problem, there is little that can be done.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One potential salutation for the daily challenges not progressing is to restart your game. This gives the game a chance to boot back up and reconnect, which could restore progress on the challenges.

Article continues after ad

The developer of MW3, Sledgehammer Games, has yet to address the issues regarding challenges not progressing. This means for those who are unable to complete their daily challenges, their best shot is to try again tomorrow.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, now you know how to potentially fix your daily challenges. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in first person