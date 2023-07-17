How to get Tarnished Camo in MW2 Raid

The Tarnished Camo is one of Modern Warfare 2’s most sought-after easter eggs thanks to the Season 4 Reloaded update. So, here’s how to get this awesome new Camo in MW2.

There are tons of Camos to find in Modern Warfare 2. Some display your proficiency in that specific weapon, while others shine bright or take on a more subtle design. They help keep your weapon personal, unique, and looking awesome.

However, all players have access to these camos, so long as they buy the bundle or complete the challenges, meaning it’s not the most personal addition out there. The games Tarnished Camo is an anomaly in this sense. It’s essentially an awesome-looking easter egg that can make you stand out from the crowd with ease. Here’s how to unlock the Tarnished Camo in Modern Warfare 2 Raid.

How to unlock the Tarnished Camo in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the Tarnished Camo in Modern Warfare 2 can be pretty tricky, and is relatively long-winded. So, to get hold of it, follow these steps carefully:

Head to Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 4. Play until you need to help the blindfolded player cross the lasers. Make the player fall into the stairwell. When they drop, remember the 3-number code the AQ Soldier says. Head into the vehicle room and take down the enemy. Once cleared find the corresponding rooms to the numbers spoken (in the same order) Activate the switch. Head into the first laser room and deactivate the trap. Go into the yellow metal structure and jump into the boxes near the open door. Complete the solo laser puzzle and grab the unlabelled keycard.

Unlocking the Tarnished Camo in the surveillance room

Activision / GregFPS Be careful when heading into these rooms.

With the unlabelled keycard in hand, you’ll then need to follow these steps to finally grab the Tarnished Camo in MW2 Raid.

Head into the surveillance room and look at the surveillance screen. Locate each room that corresponds with the numbers spoken by the AQ Soldier. Locate each valve and spin them at the same time. Then go into area 5 on the map and use the keycard to open the door. The M4 Tarnished Camo is on the desk.

So there you have it, that’s how to get the Tarnished Camo in MW2. While loading up your raid and getting ready for Episode 4, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guides:

