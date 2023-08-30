How to complete Warzone Faction Showdown & vehicle camo challenges

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone started a tradition of releasing camo challenges with Reloaded updates. Season 5’s mid-season update introduces Faction Showdown, and here is everything you need to know about the event.

In June, Activision controversially announced that Warzone Caldera servers shut down on September 21. While skins and weapons purchased in the original Warzone will still be available in the respective titles they came from (Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, & Vanguard), they will not be transferred to Warzone 2.

The news scared players away from making purchases in the Modern Warfare 2 store, fearing Modern Warfare 3 would follow suit. However, Sledgehammer Games then announced the Carry Forward program, which transfers weapon progression, operator skins, and weapon blueprints from MW2 and MW3.

Now, with nothing to worry about, players can purchase cosmetic items and unlock mastery camos as they please. Operating under that logic, let’s jump into the Faction Showdown camo challenge.

Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Faction Showdown explained

It’s important to note that completing a weapon category challenge unlocks a weapon camo for that entire category, while completing all ten challenges unlocks a mastery weapon camo.

The operator kills refer to real players, while enemy kills also refer to AI enemies or real players.

And all of these camos carry over to Modern Warfare 3.

Here is everything players need to do in order to unlock the Warzone Faction weapon camos.

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle.

Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle. Battle Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle.

Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle. Marksman Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle.

Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle. Launchers: Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers.

Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers. LMGs: Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG.

Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG. Melee: Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons.

Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons. Handguns: Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun.

Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun. Shotguns: Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun.

Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun. SMGs: Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG.

Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG. Sniper Rifles: Get 50 Operator Headshot Kills with a Sniper Rifle.

Vehicle Camo Challenges

Activision

Season 5 Reloaded also introduces a set of vehicle camo challenges. Players only need to complete six of the 12 challenges to unlock the mastery rewards, which include a new weapon blueprint, a loading screen, and an emblem.

However, all 12 vehicle challenges are required if players want to unlock a new universal vehicle camo.

Here are all 12 challenges.

JLTV: Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle.

Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle. Armored Truck (DMZ Only): Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed.

Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed. ATV: Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 15 seconds.

Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 15 seconds. Heavy Tank: Get 20 Operator kills with either turret.

Get 20 Operator kills with either turret. Hatchback: Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle.

Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle. Light Helo: Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations.

Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations. PWC: Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle.

Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle. Armored Patrol Boat : Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret.

: Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret. Dirt Bike: Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike.

Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike. MRAP: Get 30 Operator kills using the turrets on the MRAP.

That’s everything we know about the Faction Showdown challenge. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 2 coverage.