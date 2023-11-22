How to get Throwing Stars in Modern Warfare 3

Looking to bring a ninja’s best weapon with you onto the battlefield? Here’s how you can bring Throwing Stars to the fight in Modern Warfare 3.

With each and every CoD game comes a whole new grind. Now with Modern Warfare 3 in focus, that grind has begun again as players look to unlock all the latest equipment on offer.

Though unlike in previous games where simply by leveling up would you gain access to said loot, some MW3 gear needs a little extra effort to add to your arsenal. One such piece of equipment is the Throwing Star, a deadly alternative to the Throwing Knife for those looking to spice up their killcams.

If you’re wondering just how this unique weapon can be yours in Modern Warfare 3, look no further. Here’s how to unlock it right away.

Activision The Throwing Star adds some style points to all your Equipment kills in MW3.

How to unlock the Throwing Star in Modern Warfare 3.

To unlock the Throwing Star you must first reach Level 30 and unlock the Throwing Knife. From there, you simply need to get 50 kills with said Throwing Knife.

This is easier said than done, as Throwing Knife kills aren’t always the best tool in the heat of the moment. But if you prioritize this challenge, you should be able to get it all done in under an hour.

As it’s already a one-hit kill, there’s no need to jump into Hardcore playlists, so we recommend trying to stick to fast-paced maps where enemies are always just around the corner. Using the 24/7 Rust playlist, for example, is an optimal way to pile up these kills as quickly as possible.

Once you’ve racked up 50 Throwing Knife kills, the Throwing Star will unlock right away, regardless of your level. And no different from before, it functions exactly the same, just with a little added ninja flair.

So that's all you need to know about the Throwing Star in Modern Warfare 3.

