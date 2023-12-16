How to get Paul Atreides Timothée Chalamet Dune Operator in MW3 & Warzone

Dune is back in CoD, with Paul Atreides now a playable operator in MW3 and Warzone. Here’s what you have to do to access the skin.

Since Warzone’s launch in 2020, Call of Duty has been very active with its in-game storefront, offering a rotating selection of skins and weapon bundles to purchase. It’s been quite the experience, as unique skins take over the classic FPS, with some wild highlights including cinematic takeovers like Godzilla vs Kong in 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Article continues after ad

With 2022’s MW2, Call of Duty and Dune teamed up to bring the Sardaukar bundle in anticipation of Dune: Part Two. However, it doesn’t stop there, as a new Dune bundle has been released, throwing lead character Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, into the FPS.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a Dune fan or a fan of ModdedController360, here’s how to grab the Paul Atreides operator bundle in MW3 & Warzone.

Activision

How to get Paul Atreides in MW3 & Warzone

Nabbing the Paul Atreides Timothée Chalamet skin in-game is straightforward, provided you have the COD Points for it. This bundle will run you 2400 COD Points or $20.

Article continues after ad

That said, you do get a neat selection of Dune-themed goodies aside from the Paul Atreides skin. Here are the full contents of the operator bundle:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Paul Atreides” Operator Skin

Two weapon blueprints featuring Spice Tracers: the “Fremen Fighter” Holger 556 Assault Rifle and the “Desert Maula” COR-45 Handgun

“Crysknife” Dual Kodachis (Melee) weapon blueprint,

“Chip and Shatter” Finishing Move

“Wormrider” Calling Card

“Muad’Dib” Weapon Charm

“The Fighters” Emblem

A good thing to note; if you do not have the Holger 556 unlocked, purchasing this bundle will unlock it for you. However, you won’t be able to access the “base version” of the gun, which isn’t a big deal if you like the bundle’s design.

Article continues after ad

Again, this bundle and its contents are for use in MW3, Warzone, and MWZ.

Article continues after ad

Just like that, you have yourself the new Paul Atreides Timothée Chalamet skin in MW3 & Warzone. Keep up to date with all of our Call of Duty content below so you can get an edge over the competition.

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All MW3 maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | MW3 Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst in MW3 | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person

Article continues after ad