Timothée Chalamet stuns CoD scene with insane controller mod story

Timothée Chalamet stunned the Call of Duty community with his favorite controller mod that abused a Modern Warfare 2 (2009) exploit.

When it comes to celebrities who are gamers, Timothée Chalamet might take the cake as one of the nerdiest. Chalamet’s old controller modding channel was discovered by Vice in a 2021 investigation and it’s been a huge talking point ever since.

It all eventually led to Chalamet presenting The Game Awards’ GOTY as his original moniker, ModdedController360, all while promoting his upcoming films Wonka and Dune: Part Two.

So the question had to be asked. What’s Chalamet’s favorite controller mod? IGN asked just that.

In an interview with IGN, Chalamet was asked the pertinent question, of which his answer would make any older Call of Duty fan excited.

“I might be a little outdated now, but back in the day, it was something with a trigger mod,” he said. “It was like an FAL, with a single trigger, you could unlock it with a mod.”

Essentially, Chalamet’s favorite mod was a simple trigger mod you can do to shorten the travel distance to actuate the button.

However, during the era of 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 and early Black Ops, if the trigger mod was paired with an FAL, it was an insanely effective combo that was never intended by the devs.

The FAL is the highest damage rifle across multiple CoD games, however, a main drawback is that it’s semi-automatic, which means you can only shoot one bullet per trigger press.

But, if paired with a trigger mod which makes it easier to consistently shoot at a fast pace, it essentially morphed into an overpowered gun the likes of which the devs never intended.

And the community’s reaction to his choice was one of joy, and also disdain of him being one to abuse such an exploit. “Love him but damn he was a little rat on the sticks,” a player jokingly commented in a Reddit thread about his choice.

Another player commented on IGN’s original post, “I like how he knows the marketing, if a person likes or relates they’ll go support. FAL almost got me watching Wonka.”