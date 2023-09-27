Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals Dune crossover

Data miners discovered a Call of Duty and Dune collaboration bundle coming to Modern Warfare 2 to celebrate part two of the movie series.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 is here, chock full of exciting crossover operator bundles. Players unlock the iconic superhero Spawn by purchasing the Battle Pass. Meanwhile, there are plenty of other Halloween-inspired operator bundles to purchase as well.

Examples include Ash Williams from The Evil Dead, Hellsing’s Alucard, and Lilith from Diablo IV. With so many skins to choose from, some community members have crowned Season 6 as Modern Warfare 2’s best Battle Pass to date.

Article continues after ad

This season also marks MW2’s final run before Modern Warfare 3 hits shelves in November. It’s unclear how much new content the current game will still receive. However, a leak revealed that Activision isn’t quite done adding new operators.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals Dune Part Two crossover

On September 27, CharlieIntel reported: “Data miners have found the Call of Duty x DUNE Collaboration Pack – DUNE Part Two: Sardaukar Pack.”

This comes after a Dune loading screen appeared in the Season 6 update. The content is currently locked but alludes to a release date at some point during the season.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The COD insider did not mention a launch date or specifics on what the bundle will include. The bundle is anticipated to cost 2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99 / £16.79.

Dune: Part Two was initially set to release on October 20, 2023, but the movie received a delay until March 15, 2024.

The sci-fi action movie would perfectly fit the Call of Duty universe, as the series is centered around a planet thrust into war over a power struggle.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 3 hits shelves on November 10, so the bundle will most likely launch before the movie comes out.