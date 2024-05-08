How to unlock Blazon animated camo in Warzone & MW3

A new event has hit Warzone and MW3, rewarding players with an animated camo skin. Read on to discover how you can earn the Blazon animated camo.

Since MW3 arrived, Sledgehammer Games has done a great job at keeping players engaged via in-game events. Completing said events might be time-consuming, but the rewards usually are worth it with animated camos and more dished out.

The latest in-game event does just that, tasking players with completing seven challenges to earn the Blazon animated weapon camo. The event does more than just that, however, as it’s also a great way to shine a light on the Call of Duty Endowment program that helps unemployed veterans find jobs.

If you want to stand out and show your support, here’s how the camo can be unlocked in Warzone and MW3.

How to get the Blazon animated camo in Warzone & MW3

To get the Blazon camo in Warzone and MW3, you must complete seven challenges from the “U Assist Veterans” event.

You have seven challenges to tackle, and the Blazon camo awaits as your reward. The best part? You can complete these challenges in any of Call of Duty’s modes — whether it’s Zombies, multiplayer, or Warzone.

The in-game event is now live and will end on Wednesday, May 22.

All U Assist Veterans event challenges and rewards

Activision