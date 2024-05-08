GamingCall of Duty

How to unlock Blazon animated camo in Warzone & MW3

John Esposito
MW3 UAV event rewardsActivision

A new event has hit Warzone and MW3, rewarding players with an animated camo skin. Read on to discover how you can earn the Blazon animated camo.

Since MW3 arrived, Sledgehammer Games has done a great job at keeping players engaged via in-game events. Completing said events might be time-consuming, but the rewards usually are worth it with animated camos and more dished out.

The latest in-game event does just that, tasking players with completing seven challenges to earn the Blazon animated weapon camo. The event does more than just that, however, as it’s also a great way to shine a light on the Call of Duty Endowment program that helps unemployed veterans find jobs.

If you want to stand out and show your support, here’s how the camo can be unlocked in Warzone and MW3.

How to get the Blazon animated camo in Warzone & MW3

To get the Blazon camo in Warzone and MW3, you must complete seven challenges from the “U Assist Veterans” event.

You have seven challenges to tackle, and the Blazon camo awaits as your reward. The best part? You can complete these challenges in any of Call of Duty’s modes — whether it’s Zombies, multiplayer, or Warzone.

The in-game event is now live and will end on Wednesday, May 22.

All U Assist Veterans event challenges and rewards

  1. “Eyes in the Sky” Animated Calling Card
    • Multiplayer: Deploy 5 UAV Killstreaks
    • Warzone: Deploy 10 UAV Killstreaks
    • Zombies: Destroy 5 Counter UAVs in Mercenary Camps
  2. “Ultimate Assist” Animated Emblem
    • Multiplayer: Get 40 Operator Assists
    • Warzone: Get 20 Operator Assists
    • Zombies: Successfully Exfil 10 Times
  3. “Autonomous Advantage” Large Decal
    • Multiplayer: Deploy 10 Mosquito Drone Killstreaks
    • Warzone: Deploy 20 Bomb Drone Killstreaks
    • Zombies: Open 60 Caches
  4. Double Weapon XP Token
    • Multiplayer: Deploy 30 Munitions Box Field Upgrades
    • Warzone: Deploy 20 Armor Box Field Upgrades
    • Zombies: Use the Pack-A-Punch Machines 20 times
  5. “Helping Hand” Weapon Sticker
    • Multiplayer: Deploy 30 Med Box Field Upgrades
    • Warzone: Deploy 4 Portable Buy Stations
    • Zombies: Revive 20 Teammates with Quick Revive Action
  6. Double Player XP Token
    • Multiplayer: Deploy 10 Counter-UAV Killstreaks
    • Warzone: Deploy 20 Counter-UAV Killstreaks
    • Zombies: Extract 36,000 total Essence
  7. “Search and Reveal” Weapon Charm
    • Multiplayer: Spot 40 Operators with Snapshot Grenades
    • Warzone: Spot 20 Operators with Snapshot Grenades
    • Zombies: Sell 700 Essence worth of Items at Buy Stations
  8. Blazon” Animated Weapon Camo
    •  Complete seven challenges in any order across your preferred mode or modes to unlock the U Assist Veterans Challenge mastery reward.

About The Author

John Esposito

John graduated with a degree in Sport Management in 2017, before discovering he had a hidden joy for writing. Since then, he's worked for GameRant, Twinfinite, and Jaxon, covering everything related to gaming. Currently, he's a Games Writer for Dexerto, and all tips and tricks welcome: john.esposito@dexerto.com

