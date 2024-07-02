Modern Warfare 3 July 2 update patch notes: Conversion kit fixes, camo & challenge progression, more

Another patch has arrived for Modern Warfare 3, bringing changes to the way certain progression challenges unlock and tweaks to the game’s conversion kits.

One of the most significant changes to progression is that using the Underbarrel grenade launcher attachment will now count towards any challenges that require double kills with a grenade.

This makes unlocking those challenges easier since the grenade launcher is a little more accurate and efficient than normal Lethal grenades.

Here is a full rundown of everything changing with the Modern Warfare 3 July 2 patch notes.

Modern Warfare 3 July 2 patch notes

Acitvision

Global

Customization

Corrected art displayed for the Kill Shot Emblem in the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Multiplayer

UIX

Improved visual style of the notification that appears after changing Loadout mid-match.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report to unexpectedly close. Corrected HUD prompts when controlling the Missle Drone Killstreak with an alternate button layout.



Progression

Underbarrel Launcher Attachments will now progress Challenges requiring double kills with Grenades.

Improved tracking of the double kills Camo Challenge for the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun.

DG-58 Micro Barrel Attachment for the DG-56 will no longer remain locked after reaching the Weapon Level requirement.

Addressed an issue causing Gilded Camo for certain Weapons to remain locked after unlock requirements are met.

Modes

Bit Party Fixed an issue causing inconsistent score upon tag collection in Kill Confirmed.

Mutation Fixed an issue causing the HUD to not match the selected Mutant’s abilities. Radioactive Beast will now drown if submerged in water for too long. Mutant Perks are no longer inactive during the first life after the halftime team switch.



Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

Kastov 762 & 545 JAK Requiem Conversion Kit Fixed incorrect iron sight and misaligned Optics after unequipping the Conversion Kit.



Submachine Guns

FJX Horus JAK Scimitar Kit Fixed incorrect iron sight and blocked Barrel Attachments after unequipping the Conversion Kit.



Shotguns

KV Broadside (MWII) JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit JAK BFB Muzzle Attachment is no longer blocked and can now be equipped.



Sniper Rifles

FJX Imperium (MWII) Removed incompatible Ammunition Attachments that could not be unlocked.



Handguns

.50 GS (MWII) & GS Magna (MWII) JAK NRG-IV Optic can no longer be equipped without a compatible Barrel.



Launchers

RGL-80 40mm Slug Ammunition (JAK Thumper-656 Conversion Kit) Increased minimum damage from 95 to 150 (+58%). Removed unintended explosive damage properties.



Zombies

Gameplay