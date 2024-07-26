How to unlock JAK Widemouth Barrel in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Widemouth Barrel is an Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone for the MORS that transforms the railgun sniper into a blunderbuss, and thankfully it’s fairly easy to unlock.

Season 5 brings a range of new Aftermarket Parts to multiplayer and battle royale alike, with the JAK Widemouth Barrel being the first of the update.

When equipped on the MORS, this unique conversion kit turns the sniper rifle into a futuristic Blunderbuss, a lethal close-range shotgun that last appeared in COD WWII. While its lack of range makes it a mediocre primary, this variant of the MORS makes for a fine secondary when used in close quarters.

Article continues after ad

It’s unlikely to dominate the meta anytime soon, but it is a lot of fun to use, especially in multiplayer, where it can kill in one shot. However, it’s not overly useful in Warzone, and other shotguns like the JAK Wardens and Haymaker will serve you better.

Article continues after ad

How to get the JAK Widemouth Barrel conversion kit

The JAK Widemouth Barrel is unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 5, Week 1. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

Article continues after ad

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Gunslinger, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the MORS in the Conversion Kit attachment slot. To do this, you’ll first need to reach Level 19 on the futuristic sniper rifle.

Dexerto

All Season 5 Week 1 Challenges

Complete any five of the following challenges to unlock the JAK Widemouth Barrel:

MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES WARZONE Get 40 Operator Kills Get 250 Kills In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-West region. Get 25 Operator Kills while in midair Get 250 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched shotgun In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Eastern region. Get 10 Operator 1 Shot 1 Kills with sniper rifles Get 200 One Shot Kills with a sniper rifle In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Southern region. Get 3 Operator Triple Kills with SMGs Get 3 Mangler Kills with a SMG In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Central region. Get 20 Operator Longshot Kills Get 250 Kills with shotguns at Epic (Purple) rarity or higher In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times. Get 20 Operator Hipfire Kills with SMGs Get 100 Hipfire Kills with a SMG In Warzone, complete 15 contracts. Get 5 Operator Clean Kills with shotguns Get 10 Zombie Kills without taking damage 20 times with a shotgun In Warzone, open 75 loot caches.

For more useful Call of Duty guides, check out the best Warzone loadouts and MW3 loadouts. Also, these breakdowns on the best snipers, assault rifles, and SMGs to use will make winning more Warzone matches nice and easy.