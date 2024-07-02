Warzone July 2 update patch notes: Superi & Kar98 nerfs, JAK Requiem fix, more

The patch notes for Warzone’s July 2 update have officially gone live, outlining a JAK Requiem Conversion Kit fix, nerfs for the Kar98 marksman rifle, and much more.

Call of Duty: Warzone‘s latest patch has gone live across all platforms, with the changes focusing on weapon-related balance adjustments and bug fixes.

Most notably, the Kar98k rifle has received a few nerfs, which decrease its arm, leg, and lower torso modifiers. This isn’t the only nerf, either.

Developers have tweaked Warzone’s Superi 46 submachine gun, specifically reducing its lower torso, lower arm, and hand modifiers. This on top of a JAK Scimitar Kit fix could mean the FJX Horus will soon become the new favorite for SMG lovers.

The bug impacting the JAK Requiem aftermarket part has also received a major fix, according to the release notes. No longer should players have to contend with iron sights dropping below the barrel under certain circumstances.

Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone’s July 2 release notes read as follows (via Activision):

Weapons

Adjustments

Assault Rifles

KASTOV 762 & 545 (MWII) JAK Requiem Conversion Kit Fixed incorrect iron sight and misaligned Optics after unequipping the Conversion Kit.



Submachine Guns

Superi 46 Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x. Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x.

FJX Horus JAK Scimitar Kit Fixed incorrect iron sight and blocked Barrel Attachments after unequipping the Conversion Kit.



Marksman Rifles

Kar98k Lower Torso Modifier decreased to .95x, down from 1.1x. Arm Modifiers decreased to .95x, down from 1.2x. Leg Modifiers decreased to .95x, down from 1x.



The latest Warzone patch went live across all platforms on Tuesday, July 2.