How to get JAK Harbinger conversion kit in MW3 and Warzone

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 are underway, and to kickstart the new season, Sledgehammer Games has released the JAK Harbinger conversion kit. Here’s how to get the new Aftermarket Part for the M4.

The first Aftermarket Part of Season 4 has been released, and it’s quite the attachment. When equipped, the JAK Harbinger converts the M4 into a .50 Cal assault rifle of all things.

In this configuration, the M4’s fire rate, recoil, mobility, range, and handling are all worsened. However, this massive trade-off is a result of this conversion kit’s real selling point. It increases the M4’s damage by 197%, for a staggering 101 damage per shot to the torso.

Here’s how you can get the Jak Harbinger conversion kit in MW3 and Warzone to try out this one-of-a-kind, hard-hitting AR.

How to unlock JAK Harbinger in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Harbinger conversion kit is unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 4 Week 1. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Harbinger, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the M4 in the Conversion Kit attachment slot. To do this, you’ll first need to reach level 20 on the MW2 assault rifle.

Activision

All MW3 & Warzone Season 4 Week 1 Challenges

Complete any five of the following Week 1 challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 to get the JAK Harbinger conversion kit.

Multiplayer Zombies Warzone Get 40 Operator Kills shortly after sprinting with recommended Assault Rifles Get 300 Kills while Aiming Down Sights with a recommended Assault Rifle In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-West Region Geto 20 Operator Sliding or Midair Kills with recommended Assault Rifles Get 3 Disciple Kills with a recommended weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region Get 15 Kills against Operators who are Blinded or Stunned with recommended Assault Rifles Get 200 Kills with Frost Damage with a recommended Assault Rifle In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Southern Region Get 2 Long Range Throwing Knife or Sticky Operator Kills Get 100 Kills with a Melee weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the Central Region Get 250 Operator Kills with a recommended weapon after having recently swapped weapons. Get 150 Kills with a recommended weapon after having recently swapped weapons In Warzone, place in the top 10 7 times Get 20 Operator Kills with iron sights equipped to a recommended Marksman Rifle Get 100 Hipfire Kills with a recommended SMG In Warzone, complete 15 contracts Finish 10 matches with 3 or more players in your party Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched recommended weapon In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches

