How to get JAK Requiem in MW3 & Warzone

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 2 are here, and the JAK Requiem conversion kit has been added for you to use. Here’s how to get the new Aftermarket Part for the Kastov 762.

The second Aftermarket Part of Season 4 is now available, following on from Week 1’s JAK Harbinger. This time around, the new AMP transforms the Kastov 762 into a much more accurate weapon.

Of all the conversion kits introduced in Modern Warfare 3, the Jak Requiem is one of the strongest, having no big cons at all. In return for its unbelievable accuracy, all the Kastov 762 loses is a slight reduction in fire rate and bullet velocity. These are negligible cons given the extreme upsides of this AMP.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can get the Jak Requiem conversion kit in MW3 and Warzone, and begin lasering enemy players from across the map with ease.

How to unlock JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone

Activision The JAK Requiem conversion kit makes the Kastov 762 laser accurate at any range.

The JAK Requiem conversion kit is unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 4 Week 2. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

Article continues after ad

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Requiem, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the Kastov 762 in the Conversion Kit attachment slot. To do this, you’ll first need to reach level 21 on the MW2 assault rifle.

Article continues after ad

All MW3 & Warzone Season 4 Week 2 Challenges

Complete any five of the following Week 2 challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 to get the JAK Requiem conversion kit.

MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES WARZONE Get 40 Operator Kills with a recommended Sniper Rifle Get 200 Kills with a recommended Sniper Rifle In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West Region Get 20 Operator Kills with sights equipped to a recommended SMG Get 100 Kills with sights equipped to a recommended SMG In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region Get 12 Operator Kills with a silenced weapon while prone Get 500 Kills with a silenced recommended weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Southern Region Get 10 Operator Hipfire Kills with a recommended Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle Get 75 Hipfire Kills with a recommended Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Central Region Get 15 Operator Kills after reloading with recommended Battle Rifles Get 100 Kills after reloading with recommended Battle Rifles In Warzone, place int he top 10 seven times Get 20 Operator Longshot Kills with a recommended Assault Rifle set to Full Auto mode Get 150 Kills with a scoped recommended Assault Rifle In Warzone, complete 20 contracts Get 10 Operator Clean Kills while prone with a recommended Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle Get 10 Kills without being hit 200 times with a recommended Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle In Warzone, get 7 Operator Kils or Kill Assists with a recommended weapon

For more great Call of Duty content to partner with the JAQ Requiem, check out the best Warzone loadouts and MW3 loadouts to dominate your lobbies. Also, these breakdowns on the best snipers, assault rifles, and SMGs to use will make winning more Warzone matches a breeze.